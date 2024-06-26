6th Midday Showbiz Icon Awards Held In Mumbai, Achievers Felicitated As Many Celebrities Graced The Occasion

New Delhi (India), June 26: Continuing the glorious tradition of felicitating inspirational people and achievers from various walks of life including entertainment, music, philanthropy, entrepreneurs, leaders and trendsetters of our society, Midday Showbiz Icon Awards created a lot of buzz with its 6th edition of the much-talked award show held on 21st June, 24 i.e. Friday at Sahara Star hotel in Andheri, Mumbai where many dignitaries graced the occasion.

Film celebrities like Nawazuddin Siddique, Randeep Hooda, Divya Khosla, Ankita Lokhande, Fardeen Khan, Sanjida Sheikh, Bhagyashree with actor daughter Avantika Dassani, Sunny Leone with husband Daniel Webber, Sharad Kelkar, Zareen Khan, Anuj Virwani, Dabboo Ratnani, Manara Chopra, Abhay Varma, Avneet Kaur, Tanisha Mukherjee, Harshali Malhotra, Priyanka Chaudhary, Mr. Ronnie Rodriguez, Prerna Arora, Suneel Darshan, Haji Arafat, Narendra Hirawat, Khusali Kumar, Sana Raees Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar, Rahul Gupta, Laxmi Manchu, Pakhi Hegde, Amit Sial, Mishikka Chaurasia, Madhurima Tuli, many more dignitaries graced the occasion which was a grand and glamorous affair.

Special thanks to our main Sponsors Triyom Films, Oppo and The cookie Dough café.

Notably, up till now all the editions of Midday Showbiz Icon Awards were greeted with great enthusiasm and praised for their intention to honor achievers from all walks of life prominently felicitating inspirational people for their contribution in the field of entertainment, music, philanthropy and entrepreneurship. It is interesting to note that the 1st, 2nd, 5th and 6th edition of the Midday Showbiz Icon Awards were held in Mumbai while the 3rd and 4th edition of the awards ceremony took place in Dubai.

Rahul Shukla, Business Head of Midday said, “It was an honor to host Midday Showbiz Icon Awards for the continuous 6th year and felicitating achievers from all walks of life. Each year we make sure that deserving people are honored for their immense contribution in various fields. We are thankful to each and every dignitary who agreed to be felicitated with the prestigious award.”

Along with Rahul Shukla, the entire team of Midday comprising of Ruchi Shah, Pooja Jadhav, Sabina D'souza, Sumit Bhatnagar, Naresh Patwal, Vinod Rachha, Ashwini Mujumdar, Rukhsar Shaikh, Sudesh Banare, Shashikant Pandey, Kishor Pawar (Sales Team) Priti Talwar, Vishal Shukla (Marketing Team) & Kishor Sosa, Sandesh Surve, Vaseem Patel (Designing Team) were on toes in all the proceedings

Like previous years, this year too, the event was successfully organised and managed by a media company named Entity One Solutions Private Limited. Guests praised the media agency for efficiently handling all the invitees and successfully managing such a grand award show which went smoothly without any hiccups.

Expressing his gratitude Mr Girish Wankhede, CEO and founder of Entity One said, “We are really grateful to the Midday Showbiz Icon Awards team for continuously entrusting us with the responsibility to manage the PR of the event. It’s a big responsibility and a huge task which we were able to successfully complete this year too. It is needless to say that every year we try to better ourselves and put our heart and soul to make the event grander than the previous years. Looking forward to many more such events in the near future.”

During Midday Showbiz Icons Award ceremony all the invitees were greeted with mouthwatering cocktails and delicious food over dinner.

