7 Things To Consider While Buying Health Insurance In 2024

New Delhi [India], June 26: Life is unpredictable, and health emergencies can occur at any time. Thus, having a health insurance policy is not just a good ideait's essential. But with so many health insurance plans available, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. Understand the seven key factors to consider when buying health insurance in 2024 so you make an informed decision that meets your needs.

1. Understanding the Waiting Period

The waiting period is the time frame within which you cannot make claims for certain treatments or pre-existing conditions. This period varies from one insurer to another and can range from a few months to a couple of years. It's crucial to check the waiting period for pre-existing conditions before buying a policy. For example, if you have a chronic condition like diabetes, you need to know how long you have to wait before you can claim expenses related to it.

Tip: Choose a policy with a shorter waiting period if you have existing health issues. This ensures you get coverage when you need it the most.

2. Co-payment Clause

Co-payment is a feature where the policyholder has to pay a portion of the claim amount, while the insurer covers the rest. For instance, if your policy has a 20% co-pay clause, you will pay 20% of the medical bills, and the insurer will cover the remaining 80%. While a higher co-pay can lower your premium, it means you will pay more out of pocket during a claim.

Tip: Consider your financial situation and choose a co-pay option that balances your premium costs and out-of-pocket expenses. A lower co-pay increases your premium but reduces the amount you need to pay during a claim.

3. Pre and Post-Hospitalisation Coverage

Medical expenses are not limited to just hospital bills. Costs before and after hospitalisation, such as consultations, diagnostic tests, and follow-up treatments, can add up. Pre-hospitalisation cover includes the expenses incurred before you are admitted to the hospital, while post-hospitalisation cover takes care of costs after you are discharged.

Tip: Ensure your health insurance plan covers both pre and post-hospitalisation expenses. This comprehensive coverage can save you a significant amount of money in the long run.

4. Day Care Procedures

Advancements in medical technology mean that many treatments and procedures no longer require extended hospital stays. These are known as day care procedures and include surgeries like cataract operations, chemotherapy, and minor surgeries that can be done in a few hours.

Tip: Verify that your health insurance plan covers day care procedures. This ensures you can avail of modern medical treatments without worrying about hefty bills.

5. Room Rent Capping

Room rent capping is a limit set by the insurance company on the daily room charges they will cover during your hospitalisation. Different hospitals have various types of rooms, such as general wards, semi-private rooms, and private rooms, each with different costs. If your policy has a room rent cap and you choose a room that exceeds this limit, you will have to pay the difference out of pocket.

Tip: Choose a policy with no room rent cap or a higher room rent limit. This gives you the flexibility to choose a comfortable room without incurring extra costs.

6. Coverage for New-age Treatments

Medical science is constantly evolving, and new treatments and procedures are being developed that offer better outcomes. Treatments like robotic surgery, stem cell therapy, and advanced cancer treatments fall under this category. However, not all health insurance plans cover these advanced treatments.

Tip: Ensure your health insurance plan includes coverage for new-age treatments. This provides access to cutting-edge medical care without worrying about expenses.

7. Add-on Cover Options

Health insurance policies offer various add-ons or riders that can enhance your basic coverage. These include critical illness coverage, accidental death coverage, maternity benefits, and more. Each add-on comes with an additional premium but can provide extensive coverage.

Tip: Assess your specific needs and choose add-ons that offer value to your health insurance plan. This customisation can provide protection tailored to your requirements.

Bonus Tip 1: Cashless Health Insurance

Cashless health insurance allows you to receive treatment at network hospitals without paying out of pocket. The insurer settles the bills directly with the hospital, reducing the financial burden during emergencies.

Tip: Ensure your health insurance plan offers a wide network of hospitals for cashless treatment. Familiarise yourself with the list of network hospitals and the process for availing cashless claims to ensure a smooth experience during medical emergencies.

Bonus Tip 2: The Claim Process

A crucial aspect of any health insurance policy is the claim settlement process. A hassle-free and quick claim process can be a lifesaver during medical emergencies. Research the insurer's claim settlement ratio and read customer reviews to gauge their efficiency.

Tip: Opt for an insurer like Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company with a high claim settlement ratio and a reputation for smooth claim processing. This ensures you get the financial support you need without unnecessary delays and complications.

Remember, the goal is to have a health insurance policy that provides comprehensive coverage without burning a hole in your pocket. As you go through the myriad of health insurance plans available, keep these seven factors in mind to make an informed and confident decision. Health emergencies are unpredictable, but with the right insurance, you can face them with financial security and peace of mind.

Investing in health insurance is investing in your future well-being. Make a wise choice today for a healthier tomorrow.

