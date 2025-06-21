7-Year-Old Sinaya Biyani Breaks Guinness World Record with 101 Hula Hoop Rotations in 30 Seconds!

PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 21: In an extraordinary feat of rhythm, precision, and perseverance, Sinaya Biyani, affectionately known as Jaipur Hooper, has etched her name in the history books by setting a Guinness World Recordall at the age of just 7!

With an astonishing 101 arm rotations in just 30 seconds, Sinaya has officially broken the previous world record of 94, making her the fastest under-16 hula hooper in this category on the planet.

* Record Title: Most Hula Hoop Rotations on the Arm in 30 Seconds (Under 16s)

* Record Count: 101 Rotations

* Location: Jaipur, India

* Certified: May 21, 2025

The Road to the Record

This wasn't just a lucky spinit was a result of relentless practice and discipline. For over three months, Sinaya trained daily, perfecting her craft with laser focus and unwavering determination. Her record-breaking attempt, submitted in October 2024, underwent a strict verification process before being officially certified by Guinness World Records.

More Than Just a Record Holder

Sinaya's world record is just one jewel in her crown. She's already a seasoned performer, having dazzled audiences at 45+ live shows for leading platforms like IIT Jodhpur, Red FM, and Decathlon. She's also the youngest hula hoop workshop trainer in India, teaching kids and adults alike.

Notable Achievements:

* Winner - Hula Hoop World Championship

* Best Performer - Move Masters

* Medalist - Math Olympiads

* All-Rounder Award - Neerja Modi School, Jaipur

Spreading the Hula Hoop Movement

Through her YouTube tutorials, Sinaya is on a mission to make hula hooping a part of every child's life. She believes it's the perfect blend of fun and fitness, helping kids improve coordination, build stamina, and even sharpen their focus in studies.

"A hula hoop isn't just a toyit's a powerful tool for fitness, fun, and focus."

Sinaya Biyani

A Rising Star. A True Inspiration.

At just 7 years old, Sinaya Biyani is not only a world record holder but also a trailblazer lighting the way for young dreamers across India and beyond. With her infectious passion and unstoppable spirit, she's proving to the world that age is no barrier to greatness.

Follow her journey: @jaipurhooper

