72.6 per cent of expecting and new mothers prefer maternity dresses over regular clothes in summer: Mylo Survey

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Pregnancy brings about a multitude of changes, both physical and emotional. As the body grows and transforms, expecting mothers need to update their wardrobes accordingly. This becomes particularly important during the summer when rising temperatures and heat waves make it a challenge to stay comfortable. Luckily, there are plenty of options for summer-friendly maternity wear, but none are quite comparable to the breezy elegance of maternity dresses. Offering the perfect balance of comfort and style, maternity dresses are the go-to choice for expecting and new moms looking to beat the heat in style.

Mylo, a leading full-stack pregnancy and parenting platform recently conducted an online survey to take stock of the opinions and preferences of expecting and new mothers on the advantages of choosing maternity dresses for summer. The survey sought responses from nearly 4500 expecting & new moms. The insights from the survey reveal the preferences of the participants when it comes to maternity dresses vs. regular clothes.

According to the findings of the survey report, a whopping 72.6% of expecting and new mothers prefer to wear maternity dresses over regular clothes in summer. The participants listed easy breastfeeding access, less time on washroom trips and comfort as the practical benefits of wearing maternity dresses in summer. Additionally, boost in self-confidence, physical discomfort alleviation and help in coping with heat were listed as the mental health benefits of wearing maternity dresses in summer.

Commenting on the survey findings, Shaveta Gupta, Head, Content & Community, Mylo, said, "Being pregnant or a new mom at the peak of summer can magnify the physical discomfort women typically experience during this time. Upgrading your summer wardrobe for pregnancy and beyond with breezy, comfortable and trendy maternity dresses can help women alleviate some of this discomfort. And with maternity dresses available at the click of a few buttons now, thanks to new-age D2C brands, it's no wonder that the majority of women are preferring maternity dresses over regular clothes."

The findings of the survey also revealed that 86.7% of expecting and new moms find maternity dresses beneficial for travelling in summer. Additionally, 52.8% of the participants found maternity dresses comfortable and stylish enough to wear at home, to the office and even to parties. When looking to purchase maternity dresses, comfort, fabric, style, functionality, fit, concealing body changes and ease of care were the top parameters women considered.

Gauging the buying behavior of the survey participants, Mylo also asked participants to share their age at the time of purchase of maternity dresses, the place of purchase and the time. The responses to the survey revealed that 49% of the maternity dress buyers belonged to the age group of 25-35. Additionally, 55.1% of the participants bought or are planning to buy maternity dresses during the third trimester of their pregnancy. And 52.6% of them have worn maternity clothes for more than 4 months during pregnancy and/or as a mother.

As maternity dresses continue to win hearts across the country, it won't be wrong to say that maternity dresses have dethroned regular clothes as the go-to option for expecting and new mothers. The survey represents the view and voice of young Indian women embarking on pregnancy and parenting journey. It also marks a clear departure from ill-fitting clothes and altering existing clothes to feeling confident and comfortable in new maternity clothes.

