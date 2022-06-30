75 UK Scholarships mark India's Independence Anniversary at India Global Forum

Day Three of UK-India Week 2022, organised by the UK-headquartered India Global Forum (IGF), was geared towards The Forum: Reimagine@75 - a two-day power-packed series of discussions and deliberations around the central theme of Reimagine@75.

The strategic dialogue series is designed to cover virtually every sphere of UK-India relations - from the Startup Ecosystem, Geopolitics, Digital Economy and Investments to Social Impact. To coincide with UK-India Week, the UK Government announced 75 fully-funded scholarships for Indian students to study in the UK from September as part of a partnership between the British Government and leading Indian and global companies, including HSBC India, Pearson India, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Sons and Duolingo.

Alex Ellis, the British High Commissioner to India, said: "In India's 75th year, this is a great milestone together."

"Thanks to the exceptional support from our partners in the industry, I am delighted to announce 75 scholarships for Indian students to experience the best of the UK. Nearly 30 per cent of Chevening scholars in India come from smaller cities or are first generation students, making this an increasingly diverse programme."

The programmes on offer include Chevening scholarships for a one-year Master'sprogramme, with the opportunity to study any subject at any recognised UK university. The British Council in India is offering at least 18 scholarships for women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) - covering over 12,000 courses across more than 150 UK universities. Along with these, the British Council is also offering six English scholarships.

The IGF's first of a two-day Reimagine@75 Forum kicked off with a conversation on India's start-up ecosystem and how greater synergies can be built with the UK in the sector. The in-depth discussion threw up a host of ideas and concepts to fully leverage the rich startup opportunities on offer.

Prashant Prakash, Partner, Accel, said: "It's a dramatic shift in India. We are on track, as a country, to do a billion transactions a day in 2-3 years. This is starting from zero. That's an amazing journey."

"There's still a lot of work to be done to build generationally resilient companies in India. The current financial environment will help towards some real company building."

Sharing his thoughts during a conversation with Sir Malcolm Rifkind, Former UK Foreign Secretary, Ashok Malik, Policy Advisor, Indian Ministry of External Affairs, said: "The Free Trade Agreement we are negotiating with the UK will help us address some of the global crises we face."

"The UK has the expertise and India has the scale - there's a lot we can achieve together with collaboration."

Besides, the Forum saw renowned captains of industry address the audience on various facets of UK-India relations, the use of Digital for Social and Economic Impact and the idea of investing in India and exporting from India. A fascinating in-conversation session involving Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-Founder & CEO, OLA, and another with Alex Ellis, the British High Commissioner to India, were among some of the other highlights. The Forum concluded with a stimulating debate on the Idea of Great Britain with the inimitable Indian parliamentarian and author Dr Shashi Tharoor, Baroness Usha Prashar, V&A Museum Director Dr Tristram Hunt and Lord Jonathan Marland, Chairman, Commonwealth Enterprise & Investment Council.

Prof. Manoj Ladwa, Founder and CEO of IGF, said: "Reimagine@75 provides the best possible platform to rethink, away from the blurred lens of history, the crucial future relations between our two great nations."

"IGF continues to spearhead the UK-India dialogue and as we navigate deeply challenging geopolitical scenarios and economic headwinds, a strong UK-India relationship is imperative not just for the UK and India but for the global order."

Day Three of UK-India Week opened with an exclusive UK-India Women in Leadership event to celebrate the myriad contributions of women leaders within the UK-India corridor. It brought together some of the most prominent voices working towards strengthening this winning partnership, including Tech Entrepreneur & Angel Investor Priyanka Gill, Founder & CEO of tech impact forum MaanchDarshita Gillies, Taj London Area Director MehrnavazAvari, Co-Founder of cultural platform Manch UK Meera Kaushik, among a host of other women leaders working across different sectors.

*Follow the action @ #UKIndiaWeek

Day One of UK-India Week 2022 (June 27) covered the Creative Industries and Cultural Economy Seminar at Nehru Centre, London, to explore the cultural partnership potential of the bilateral relationship. Day Two (June 28) covered the pressing topic of climate action with the Climate Finance and Technology Summit.

The UK-India Week is organised by IGF annually as a celebration of the myriad facets of this important bilateral relationship. The 2022 edition (27 June to 1 July) comes packed with a high-powered agenda, covering trade and economic exchanges, climate action, healthcare, technology, innovation and much more.

*The Programme for UK-India Week 2022 is .

Just some of the high-profile speakers confirmed over the course of the week include:

Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer, UK Government

Dr S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, Government of India

Sajid Javid, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, UK Government

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Government of India

Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India

Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Labour& Employment, Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Government of India

Dr Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, Electronics and IT, Government of India

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for External Affairs of India

Alok Sharma, President, COP 26

*The full list of speakers is .

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor