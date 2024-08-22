77th meeting of Network Planning Group under PM GatiShakti evaluates six infrastructure projects

New Delhi [India], August 22 : The 77th meeting of the Network Planning Group (NPG) under the PM GatiShakti initiative was convened in New Delhi under the chairmanship of Additional Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Rajeev Singh Thakur, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a release on Thursday.

According to the release, the meeting focused on evaluating six important infrastructure projects from Ministry of Railways (MoR), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) were evaluated for their alignment with the principles of integrated planning outlined in the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP).

The evaluation and the anticipated impacts of these projects are detailed below.

Hazira - Gothangam New Rail Line, Gujarat involves constructing a 36.35 km Broad Gauge Double Line connecting Gothangam to Hazira. It aims to increase section capacity and enhance connectivity to key industries and the Hazira port, a vital cargo hub.

The project is expected to boost regional economic development, reduce road traffic, and minimize environmental impacts by shifting cargo from road to rail.

Bilasipara - Guwahati Road, Assam, upgrade involves expanding a 44.56 km stretch of NH-17 between Chirakuta (Bilasipara) and Tulungia to four lanes. The project will improve regional connectivity, linking Assam with West Bengal, Meghalaya, and critical infrastructure such as the Multi-Modal Logistics Park at Jogighopa, Rupsi, and Guwahati Airports. It is anticipated to enhance economic activities, cut travel time, and alleviate regional congestion.

The development of Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP), Nashik, Maharashtra on 109.97 acres in Nashik is designed to integrate road and rail transport. This greenfield project aims to improve logistics efficiency, reduce costs, and support regional industries with facilities for cargo consolidation, storage, and customs clearance. It is projected to handle 3.11 million metric tons of cargo annually from 2029.

New Civil Enclave at Bihta Airport, Patna, Bihar focuses on developing a new civil enclave at Bihta Airfield, located 28 km from Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna.

The new terminal will accommodate 5 million passengers annually and include a 10-bay apron for A-321 aircraft, addressing capacity issues at Patna Airport and enhancing regional connectivity.

New Civil Enclave at Bagdogra Airport, Siliguri, West Bengal involves expanding Bagdogra Airport with a new terminal capable of handling 10 million passengers annually and an apron for 10 aircraft. Strategically located in the "chicken neck" area, Bagdogra Airport is crucial for the North-eastern region, and this expansion is vital for meeting growing connectivity demands.

International Container Transshipment Port at Galathea Bay, Andaman & Nicobar aims to develop an International Container Transshipment Port (ICTP) at Galathea Bay on Great Nicobar Island. With a projected cost of Rs. 44,313 crores, the port will leverage the bay's strategic location and deeper waters to handle transhipment cargo from Indian ports and neighbouring countries, boosting India's maritime trade competitiveness and generating significant economic benefits.

The NPG assessed these projects based on the PM GatiShakti principles, including integrated multimodal infrastructure development, last-mile connectivity, intermodal connectivity, and synchronized project implementation.

These initiatives are expected to play crucial roles in national development, integrating various transport modes, and delivering significant socio-economic benefits while enhancing the overall quality of life in the respective regions.

