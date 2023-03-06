7th Edition of Sahayog Contemporary Art Exhibition Brings Together over 75 Artworks from 25 Artists

The 7th edition of the Sahayog Contemporary Art Exhibition, showcasing over 75 artworks from 25 veteran and young artists at the iconic Jehangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda, from 7th March - 13th March, 2023, will be a spectacular affair, as always. In association with the Rotary Club of Mumbai West End, organiser-artist Satyendra Rane, alongside all participating artists, will present this prestigious group exhibition to raise funds for the cause of disease prevention and treatment for children in India.

The current edition of the annual Sahayog Contemporary Art Exhibition sees this cultural forum's forward march into its momentous seventh year. Known to always showcase an exceptional and extravagant variety of mesmerising artwork, this year organiser-artist Satyendra Rane has handpicked 25 talented artists from across the length of the country. Being held at the peerless Jehangir Art Gallery, the art show cuts across media in paintings to bring water colour, oil, acrylic, pencil, and collage together, and in bronze sculptures.

This year's exhibit includes participation from veteran and young artists alike. "As with most ecosystems, even our art field," feels Satyendra, "is geared to favour established artists. For us at Sahayog, it has been paramount to provide equal opportunities to upcoming artists alongside the well-known ones, and that'll continue to remain our priority. We also have a unique tradition of bringing forth artists who may be rooted in different professions but are also inclined towards Art." The 7th Sahayog Contemporary Art Exhibition sees participation from Adyot Rajadhyaksha, Arpito Gope, Anupama Mandavkar, Surendra Jagtap, Ganpat Bhadke, Ganesh Hire, Ram Awasthi, Shahed Pasha, Sumant Shetty, Sneha Nikam, Shrikant Kadam, Satyendra Rane, Satyajeet Varekar, Vidhi Doshi, Vaishali Kanade, Revathi Shivakumar, Kariyappa Hanchinamani, Prashant Jadhav, Nagesh Devkar, Prasad Mane, Partha Pratim Basu, Pankaj Bavdekar, Tania M K., Uttam Sathe and Surabhi Gulwelkar-Sathe.

In the same vein of fostering Art at every level, Satyendra Rane is also known as someone who mentors students of Art looking to build their portfolios in order to study internationally. Students tutored by him have successfully availed of scholarship programmes and admissions at prestigious institutes such as the Pratt institute, the School of the Arts Institution of Chicago, Savannah College of Art and Design, the California College of the Arts, the School of Visual Arts, The New School, Parsons, Warwick School, UAL London, MIT Pune, ISDI, Shrishti Bangalore, et al.

As is custom with Sahayog, a portion of the sale proceeds will be donated to a charitable institution, and this year it will go to the Rotary Club Mumbai West End's child development drive contributing to strengthen peace efforts, provide clean water and sanitation, and support education in aid of mothers and children with a special Polio Fund. Over the years, Sahayog has supported various causes such as ToyBank, Konark Cancer Foundation (Navin B. Doshi Charitable Trust), and Garbage Free India.

Yours is to check out the 7th Sahayog Contemporary Art Exhibition that will be showcased at Jehangir Art Gallery, from March 7th to 13th, 2023, daily 11 am - 7 pm.

This story has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor