8 best dentists share advice to prevent gum disease to avoid major health problems

The oral cavity is an entrance to the human body and plays a vital role in the well-being of an individual. Good oral health with healthy gums and teeth is paramount to overall fitness. Healthy gums ensure teeth stay firm in the mouth and perform the vital function of chewing. Your gums are a barrier that helps prevent inflammation that may damage your body. In fact, gum disease has been linked to health problems such as diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and premature births or low-birth-weight babies. Below is advice from the best dentists to help you prevent gum diseases.

- Dr Archit Kedia, MDS, BDS, FAGE, Consultant Endodontist, Laser and Smile Design Specialist, Kolkata

Most people visit a dentist for fear of cavities, but once we reach a certain age, gum disease is a more important concern. Our gums protect our teeth just like how our skin protects our major organs. Studies have clearly shown that gum infections are closely linked to heart diseases, pregnancy complications, diabetes etc. To protect your oral health, brush twice daily, use a soft-bristled brush and fluoride toothpaste, floss daily, eat a healthy diet with minimal sugar intake, replace your toothbrush every two months or sooner if bristles are splayed or worn and avoid tobacco. Also, contact your dentist as soon as an oral health problem arises. Taking care of your oral health is an investment in your overall health.

- Dr Siddhartha Ram Pujari, MDS, Conservative Dentistry & Endodontics, Founding Partner, Smileoracles Dental Clinic, New Delhi

The association of chronic periodontitis (gum disease) has been reported with a range of systemic diseases and conditions like atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, respiratory diseases (COPD and pneumonia), rheumatoid arthritis, metabolic syndrome, adverse pregnancy outcomes, cognitive impairment (dementia, Alzheimer's), obesity, and cancer (oro-digestive and pancreatic).

While there is good evidence for periodontitis's association with various systemic diseases, evidence for a causative role is still lacking. It, however, should not prevent us from taking a pragmatic approach to promoting good oral health. Treating periodontitis and controlling modifiable risk factors like smoking, diet, and diabetes can have a positive effect on related systemic diseases. As dentists, we are ideally positioned as frontline health workers to do this.

- Dr Amit Kumar Agrawal, BDS, MDS, Dental Surgeon, Cosmetic/Aesthetic Dentist, Implantologist, Dentru Oral and Dental Wellness Clinic, Gurugram

The link between oral health and overall body health is well established and supported by scientific evidence. Periodontitis, or gum disease, is a type of gum infection that damages soft tissue in the mouth. It causes irritation and inflammation of the gingiva, the part of your gums that connects to the base of your teeth, in milder forms. Gingivitis is the medical term for this type of gum disease. Gum disease has far-reaching consequences beyond your oral health. It can raise your blood pressure and even interfere with high blood pressure treatment. Diabetes patients are more likely to develop gum disease and have more difficulty controlling their diabetes.

- Dr Neha Singh, B.D.S., Nutrition Consultant, H.O.D Polisth Clinic, Gurugram

Oral Health is the gateway and mirror of systemic health. Studies suggest that poor oral hygiene with periodontitis (inflammation of gums) may affect your overall health. It may lead to various conditions like pregnancy complications, cardiovascular disease, dementia, erectile dysfunction, and infertility, just to name a few. Maintaining good oral hygiene is as important as doing exercise daily. So, brush twice a day, floss after every meal and get your dental check-ups done regularly to avoid various problems and to stay healthy.

- Dr Sajid Shaikh, MDS, Consultant and Lecturer, Smile 4U Family Dental Clinic, Mumbai

The concept of a nice smile depends on the entity of three anatomical components -- gums, teeth, and lips. Excessive gingival display, or what is known as a gummy smile, is a clinical condition that has been attracting a lot of attention in recent years. The excessive gingival display can be managed by a variety of procedures. These include non-surgical and surgical methods. The underlying cause of excessive gingival display or gummy smile has the main effect on the type of procedure that will be performed by an expert. A gummy smile correction is usually followed by teeth whitening, which gives enhanced cosmetic results.

- Dr Sanket Chakraverty, BDS, MDS, (Director)Teeth Care Multi-speciality Dental Clinic Chain, Kolkata

Many Studies have suggested that Gum diseases are interconnected to several health issues like Diabetes, Heart and Kidney Disease, Asthma, Bone related Diseases, Premature Births, Low-Birth Weight Babies, and Cancer. Plaque sticking to teeth due to poor oral hygiene is the main cause of inflammation of the gums. Cleaning and maintenance of oral hygiene are a must for all age groups. Water flossers should be used along with brushing to improve oral hygiene and the condition of gum health. Regular dental screening with scaling and polishing will make your gums in excellent health.

- Dr Bhumija Gautam, BDS, Dentist, Cosmetic/Aesthetic Dentist, Clinical Endodontist, Mumbai

Quick tips for healthy gums - Brush your teeth with a small soft-bristled toothbrush with gentle round strokes, and focus on the gum line at least twice a day. Flossing at least once a day in the correct manner can clean your teeth. Don't forget to clean your tongue. Hydrate yourself. Eat fibre and Vitamin C-rich food, which naturally disintegrates the plaque layer over the teeth. Citrus fruits also contain vitamin C, which is essential for gum health. Avoid smoking and other forms of tobacco. Not only does it cause bad breath, but it also might lead to oral cancer. Get a professional cleaning and check-up done every six months.

- Dr Jyoti C. Bhasin, Principal Dentist, Microendodontist (USA), Implantologist (AAID, USA), Digital Smile Designer, Fellow ICD, Tooth and Gum Dental Clinic, Agra

In India, large cavities and missing teeth prevent individuals from chewing their food, which is a major contributor to bad health. Here's how to prevent cavities from your mouth health to your general wellbeing. Brush two to three times daily. Every month, especially after an infection like COVID, change your toothbrush. Consume some raw fruits and vegetables during the day, refrain from drinking milk or milk that has been sweetened at night, and steer clear of items that are highly processed, particularly maida.

Keep a diet journal to monitor your intake of sugar and processed foods, especially in children, for a better oral future. Visit the dentist every six months to check and control cavities at an early stage.

