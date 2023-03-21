8000+ Enthusiasts Learn About the Future of Options Trading at Indian Options Conclave 4.0

Mr. Ashishkumar Chauhan – Managing Director & CEO of NSE Exchange, accompanied by the Co-founder and Director of Jainam Broking Limited, Mr. Milan Parikh with other dignitaries.

Jainam Broking organized The Indian Options Conclave 4.0, India’s largest Options Trading Community Gathering

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 21: The Indian Options Conclave 4.0, organized by Jainam Broking Limited, was a resounding success, drawing in more than 8,000 traders, investors and enthusiasts from 24 states and 4 union territories with the total of 199 cities across India. The two-day event, themed as the ‘Trader’s Fair’, was held on 17th and 18th March in Surat, Gujarat and was recognized as the Largest Options trading community gathering in India.

The event was packed with opportunities for the visitors to network within the community, learn about the Options Trading, explore investment and trading prospects in the market, and up skill their trading knowledge with effective trading strategies shared by more than 25 well-renowned industry experts from India and overseas.

On the first day of the event, live trading with trading experts took place during market hours, along with group discussion and one on one networking.

18th March 2023, was marked as the day empowering the future of Options trading, with intense knowledge sharing, fun-filled learning, connection building, and service exploration among the members of the Options Trading community. The event commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Chief guest, Mr. Ashishkumar Chauhan – Managing Director & CEO of NSE Exchange, accompanied by the Co-founder and Director of Jainam Broking Limited, Mr. Milan Parikh.

The highlight of the second day was the strategy session, where more than 25 industry experts talked about various trading strategies and their insights on the field of stock market. Mr. Vivek Bajaj, Co-founder of StockEdge, led the speaker line up with his talk on the topic “How to create an Edge in Stock Market” and Mr. Milan Parikh, Co-founder and Director of Jainam Broking, shed some light on the flourishing future of Options Trading with his talk on Opportunities in the Market backed by market data. The event also highlighted subjects like taxation on derivative trading, thanks to its title partner, Taxbuddy.

Aside from the informative sessions, the event also had a dedicated networking zone, where attendees had the opportunity to interact with industry experts and veteran traders. The Games zone “Finsharp” gave a fun twist to introducing the stock market as a career opportunity for the young generation. There were over 50 service providers who exhibited their products and services, providing visitors with an array of choices among educational platforms, trading platforms, technical services, Algo platforms, charting platforms, banking & finance firms, back office support providers, internet providers, real estate and consultant firms.

Jainam Broking Limited displayed a whole ecosystem for traders to explore in-house investment, trading, technology, and educational services introducing itself as a veteran firm serving as a one-stop destination for all financial services since 18 years.

Organized with the support of Tax Buddy as Title partners, Multitrade as Diamond Partner, Metropolitan Stock Exchange as Awareness partners, and multiple Platinum Partners, Jainam Broking Limited’s Indian Options Conclave 4.0 was a resounding success. The event showcased the potential of the community to grow to a much bigger size, with men, women, and youths all being welcome to contribute to the trading revolution. Providing a platform for all stakeholders in the Options Trading community to come together, share their knowledge, and build connections for mutual growth, events like this will continue to play a vital role in shaping the future of Options Trading.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor