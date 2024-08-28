818 Tequila Expands Presence in India with Highly Anticipated Mumbai Launch

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28: Following its resounding successful launch in India, which was celebrated in Delhi, 818 Tequila, the award-winning tequila brand founded by Kendall Jenner, is thrilled to announce its official launch in Mumbai. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the brand’s journey as it captivates tequila enthusiasts nationwide.

Since its debut in India, 818 Tequila has garnered widespread acclaim for its commitment to quality, sustainability and smooth, sophisticated flavour profile. The brand’s arrival in Mumbai will elevate the city's vibrant nightlife and beverage scene, offering residents and visitors a premium tequila experience.

818 Tequila’s entrance into the Mumbai market is part of a broader strategy to establish the brand as a leading choice for tequila lovers in India. The brand has already seen a positive reception in other major cities, and its arrival in Mumbai is expected to solidify its presence in the country further.

“We are incredibly excited to bring 818 Tequila to Mumbai,” said Harsh Tuli, CEO of Berry Beverages, India’s official distributor of 818 Tequila. Mumbai is a city known for its energy, diversity, and appreciation for luxury, making it the perfect market for 818.”

To celebrate the launch, 818 Tequila will be available at select premium bars, restaurants, and retail outlets across Mumbai.

About 818 Tequila

818 Tequila is a premium tequila brand founded by Kendall Jenner, offering a range of expertly crafted tequilas made from 100% Weber Blue Agave. Committed to sustainability and social responsibility, 818 Tequila prides itself on its environmentally friendly production methods and partnerships with local communities. The brand’s tequila is known for its smooth taste, versatility, and award-winning quality.

About Berry Beverages

Berry Beverages is an exclusive alcohol import and distribution company owned by Sahir Berry. It has also previously brought in global brands like Clase Azul Tequila to India.

