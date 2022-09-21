87 per cent career growth, Henry Harvin Education Job Support team reports

Henry Harvin Education (HHE) is a leading Global Edtech company with 5 business verticals namely training solutions (for individuals, corporates and colleges), advisory services, staffing solutions, books and select educational solutions.

Henry Harvin Job Support team reports a record career success rate of 87 per cent for FY 22-23 Q1 graduates which stands at one of the highest levels in the industry. The highest job success is reported across these 5 profiles: Data Science, HR, Digital Marketing, Accounting and ERP consultants.

Paritosh from the Job Support Team says, "Henry Harvin provides a unique 3-way job support facility which includes premium access to JobsForYou Job Portal with Verified Jobs, Placement Drives and Ticket Based Personalized Job Suggest."

That means apart from providing world-class education training and services, Henry Harvin Education also aids you in getting the best jobs. The mentors of all the certification courses aid students in cracking the exams through dedicated exam support. This includes extensive preparation through model papers and timed mock-tests. Apart from this students also get support in filling up forms and booking slots for exams like ACCA, PMP and CPA.

Abhishek from Corporate Team adds, "Not only this, the experienced mentors at Henry Harvin also share their expertise with students as regards facing job interviews which requires both technical knowledge and softskills."

Henry Harvin through its unique interview assistance program makes the students confident enough to face job interviews and have an edge over others in today's competitive job-market.

The complimentary module with every course on resume writing and soft skills development also helps the students a great deal in making professional CVs and honing their inter-personal skills.

The job market is no longer restricted by any geographical boundaries. Henry Harvin believes in imparting education that would literally open up a world of opportunities for its students. With globally accredited certification programs recognised by the top-ranking institutes and corporates powered by job-based assistance, the success rate of employability is expected to be even higher in the next quarter.

Henry Harvin is founded by Kounal Gupta and has been operational since July 2013 having offices across 11+ cities in the US, India and UAE (including Fremont (San Francisco Bay Area, USA), Dubai Mainland (UAE), Noida, Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kochi, Chandigarh) with a strong team of 400+ employees, 650+ consultants and 33+ franchise partners as of August 2022.

Having a portfolio of 400+ upskilling and reskilling training programs across 27+ categories, Henry Harvin® has trained 3,00,000+ individuals, conducts 7000+ classes/month and is a registered training vendor to more than 210+ corporates out of 900+ corporate clients and 130+ colleges across the globe.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor