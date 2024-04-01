8th GlobalSpin Innovation Summit 2024: Tech and Sustainable Innovation

New Delhi (India), April 1: The Globalspin Innovation Summit, held on March 17, 2024, concluded with a flourish, marking a significant leap forward in the realm of technology and sustainable development. The summit, meticulously organized by GLOBALSPIN and its founder, Yash Arya in collaboration with National Small Industries Corporation, Ministry of MSME, Govt. of India; Emerging Technology Council (ETC) and IAMKHADI unfolded as a grand celebration of innovation, gathering an esteemed ensemble of policymakers, industry leaders, and tech visionaries.

Inaugural Highlights and Unveilings

The event commenced with an inaugural session illuminated by the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, setting the tone for a day dedicated to “Tech for Good” with a focus on the SME sector. Welcome Address by Dr. Ajit Nigam, CEO NIFT Foundation for Design Innovation, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India; Inaugural Address by Mr. Amitabh Nag, CEO Bhashini and Director Digital India Corporation, MEITY; Special Address by Mr. Rajeev Saxena, Joint Secretary Textiles, Government of India; Keynote Addresses by Mr. Mahaveer Singhvi, Joint Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of India alongside insightful remarks from Chief Guest Rajya Sabha MP Mr. Suresh Prabhu and industry stalwart laid the groundwork for a series of groundbreaking unveilings:

1. Green Chain Protocol: – Raj Kapoor, alongside government policymakers, introduced the Green Chain Protocol. This initiative pledges to align organizations with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), emphasizing technology’s role in fostering sustainability.

2. Seal of Trust: – Harmeet Singh, unveiled the Seal of Trust, a new blockchain platform designed to endow SMEs with enhanced transparency and trust.

3. Global Alliance for Ethical AI Innovation (GAEAI): – A collaborative effort led by Yash Arya and Aman Bandvi of the Emerging Technology Council brought forth the charter of GAEAI, aiming to set new standards for Ethics in AI innovation.

4. Purpose Coalition and Purpose Token: – Aman Bandvi announced these initiatives, aiming to incentivize purpose-driven leadership and behavioural change through the innovative use of blockchain technology.

5. Transforming the Textiles Industry through Innovation and Technology: – A major highlight was the unveiling of the white paper on transforming the textile industry in India. Prepared by the NIFT Foundation for Design Innovation (NFDI) and unveiled by Mr. Rajeev Saxena, Joint Secretary of Textiles, Government of India the document lays out a strategic vision for leveraging technology in revitalizing the textiles sector.

Diverse Panels and Discussions

The summit featured a rich tapestry of panel discussions covering topics from fintech innovations to the future of services and careers in the age of automation. A highlight was the “Fireside Chat: Women in Emerging Technology,” underscoring the summit’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Exhibition – The Designers India Show

It was curated by industry luminaries Mr. Kamal Pugalia, Mr. Harsh Bhotika, and Mr. Yash Arya that served as an unmatched degree of expertise and insight.

The exhibition showcased innovative and captivating collections from a diverse range of 200+ talented fashion designers promoting FashionTech. It provided a platform connecting both established and emerging designers with renowned buyers and industry leaders to connect, collaborate, and propel the industry forward. It served as an unmatched hub of expertise and insight.

Recognition and Awards

The recognition session and MSME awards ceremony acknowledged outstanding contributions to the tech ecosystem. Awardees included leaders who have made significant impacts in their respective fields, from cybersecurity to digital transformation and given by Ms. Mercy Epao, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Govt. of India. The six distinguished awardees were:

1. Impact Leader of the Year Award to Mr. Amitabh Nag, Chief Executive Officer, BHASHINI, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Govt. of India

2. Eco-System Development in Fashion and Textile Award to Dr. Ajit Nigam, CEO, NIFT Foundation, Ministry of Textiles, Govt. of India

3. Global Cyber Security Leader Award to Mr. Mr. Jussi Aittola, Chief Executive Officer, CipherBlade

4. Women in FashionTech Award to Ms. Rashmi Chopra, Founder, Ecloset

5. Digital Transformation Leader of the Year Award to Mr. Gaurav Tripathi, Co- founder & Group-CTO, Innoplexus Consulting Services Pvt. Ltd.

6. Trailblazer in InsurTech Award to Mr. Avdhesh Sharma, Vice President, Vitraya Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Closing and Future Outlook

The Globalspin Innovation Summit 2024 not only showcased the potential of technology to drive positive change but also set the stage for future collaborations that promise to reshape India’s tech landscape. As we compile insights from the summit into a comprehensive white paper for the Government of India, we remain committed to the vision of leveraging technology for good, fostering sustainable development, and nurturing an inclusive and innovative tech ecosystem.

Knowledge Partners

The NIFT Foundation for Design Innovation (NFDI) & National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (Ni-MSME) played a crucial role as the knowledge partner for the summit, bringing invaluable insights and expertise to the forefront of discussions on technology and sustainable innovation.

Startup Eco-System Partners

Startup India and MeitY Startup Hub (MSH) played an important role in mobilizing and bringing together various technology innovations.

The GlobalSpin platform is conceptualized and promoted by Yash Arya and is a joint initiative of IAMKHADI and the Emerging Technology Council (ETC). The platform bridges the gap between Startups, MSMEs and PSUs/Governments in leveraging emerging technology for greater societal impact.

