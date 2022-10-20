90's Diva Bhagyashree looks mesmerizing in a stunning handcrafted Sanjukta Dutta Ensemble at the Lakme Fashion Week

Designer Sanjukta Dutta who is known for designing beautiful Mekhela Chador and reviving the Silk of Assam, showcased her multi-hued, vibrant collection "PALAASH" at the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai.

The runway came alive with deep tones of intense orange, red, purple and black, all beloved hues for Indian buyers.

Looking like an absolute royalty, Bollywood Actress Bhagyashree looked as elegant and stunning as ever in a Black Mekhela Chador as she walked the ramp for Designer Sanjukta Dutta.

Speaking about her association with the label Bhagyashree said, "I am very comfortable wearing sarees. This is a beautiful art form and we should take the traditional weaves to modern designs. And as you know the sun rises in the east, so I think fashion begins from the east." She also further went on to praise the work Sanjukta does and added, "It was wonderful to associate with Sanjukta. She has put in exceptional efforts in reviving the authentic weaves of Assam and has done a lot for women in Assam. She has given so many women an opportunity to work and make these wonderful handloom pieces."

Sanjukta Dutta added, "I am so happy to showcase my new collection at the Lakme Fashion Week. It is an amazing platform to promote the weaves and designs of Assam." She further added, "It was an ecstatic moment for me to have Bhagyashree walk for me as a showstopper. I have always admired Bhagyashree for her serene elegance and beauty. She is looking like an absolute stunner in the Mekhela Chador."

