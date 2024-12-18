91 pc of Smart Cities projects completed, Rs 1.47 lakh crore invested: Centre

New Delhi, Dec 18 With 100 cities leading the initiative, the Smart Cities Mission (SCM) has completed 7,380 out of 8,075 projects, with an investment of Rs 1,47,704 crore, the government said on Wednesday.

As of December 13, 91 per cent of the total projects have been successfully completed, reflecting significant progress in reshaping urban landscapes across India, said the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in a statement.

Launched on June 25, 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ‘Smart Cities Mission’ aims to improve the quality of life in 100 cities by providing efficient services, robust infrastructure, and sustainable solutions.

Focused on economic growth, inclusivity, and sustainability, it addresses diverse needs such as housing, transport, education, healthcare, and recreation, with the goal of creating adaptable urban spaces that serve as models for other cities.

All 100 smart cities have operational ICCCs, which utilise data for making informed decisions. These ICCCs functioned as Civid-war rooms during the pandemic and have significantly improved city operations such as transport, water supply, and solid waste management by integrating emerging technologies like AI, IoT, and data analytics.

“Over 84,000 CCTV surveillance cameras have been installed in 100 smart cities, aiding in crime monitoring. Additionally, 1,884 emergency call boxes, 3,000 public address systems, and traffic enforcement systems for red light violations and automatic number plate recognition have been installed, enhancing public safety,” according to the ministry.

More than 17,026 kilometers of the water supply system are being monitored through Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), reducing non-revenue water and leakages.

Over 66 cities are managing solid waste with increased technology use, improving route management, efficiency of collection, and daily management.

Around 9,194 vehicles have been RFID-enabled for Automatic Vehicle Location (AVL) to digitise and improve solid waste management efficiency, the ministry data showed.

Over 1,740 kilometers of smart roads have been constructed or improved, and 713 kilometers of cycle tracks have been developed.

While 9,433 smart classrooms and 41 digital libraries have been developed, 172 e-health centres and clinics (without dedicated beds) have been developed, and 152 health ATMs also have been installed, said the ministry.

