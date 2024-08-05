9.1 per cent increase in Foreign Tourist Arrivals during January-May, 2024

New Delhi [India], August 5 : The Ministry of Tourism has reported an increase in tourism statistics for the first five months of 2024, demonstrating a 9.1 per cent boost in both Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) and 22.52 per cent growth in Foreign Exchange Earnings (FEEs).

According to a press release, in May 2024, FTAs reached 6.00 lakh, a slight increase from 5.98 lakh in May 2023, reflecting a growth of 0.3 per cent.

More impressively, the cumulative FTAs for the period from January to May 2024 were 40.72 lakh, up from 37.32 lakh in the same period of 2023.

The Foreign Exchange Earnings during May 2024 amounted to Rs 17,762 crores, compared to Rs 17,206 crores in May 2023, marking a growth of 3.23 per cent.

For the January-May 2024 period, FEEs totaled Rs. 1,08,362 crores, significantly higher than the Rs. 88,441 crores recorded in the same timeframe in 2023, indicating an impressive growth of 22.52 per cent.

These trends underscore the positive impact on the overall economic growth and development of India's tourism sector. The consistent increase in FTAs and FEEs suggests a robust and expanding industry, contributing significantly to the country's economy.

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat presented this data in a written reply to the Lok Sabha today, highlighting the positive trajectory of India's tourism sector and its potential for continued growth and development.

