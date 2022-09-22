950+ class owners benefited through GoI Intellectual Property Right (IPR) awareness program at Maharashtra Class Owners Association (MCOA) Teachers Felicitation Function

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, 22-Sept-22: Our Nation is commemorating the 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence under the banner of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, and the Government of India has taken the initiative of the National Intellectual Property Awareness Mission (NIPAM) under which awareness and training are imparted on Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs).

As part of said Mission, the Office of Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks conducted an Intellectual Property Right awareness program during the Maharashtra Class Owners’ Association (MCOA) annual function which is generally organised to facilitate and boost the morale of Senior Teachers, Authors and NGOs for rendering noble service to society at large.

The said IPR program was of 15 to 20 minutes duration wherein more than 950 teachers and class owners were not only enlightened to different types of Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) but also motivated to convert their ideas into innovation and further transformation into IP assets through the protection of their IP rights. After completion of the said program, every participant was awarded an e-certificate from the competent authority.

This year, MCOA’s annual ‘Teachers Day Celebration and Felicitation 2022’ witnessed the presence of ER. B. S. Yadav – Chancellor of IES University, Bhopal as a Chief Guest and Shri. Thakur Ravi Singh – Managing Trustee of Thakur Ramnarayan Educational Campus as a Guest of Honor.

Speaking on the occasion, ER. B. S. Yadav – Chancellor of IES University was of the view that “Looking post covid situation there is a challenge to each teacher to excel with a lot of change in terms of expectation of the students, parents and every stakeholder. So, I would say the thought process that I have gained in the last 20 years towards educating the kids right from nursery level to doctor level, basic fundamentals will always remain the same; what was before covid and after covid and until the existence of the human being, so we have to work on these parameters. Every teacher’s success is different in how he/she takes this challenge towards making an excess of education to all the students in his/her class.

Secondly, I will also put my last 20 years of personal experience towards education on how I myself contribute towards the education, particularly how we make our consistent success in our performance that is very important. So, whether it is a small or big success if you achieve your milestone continuously you always feel motivated. And teachers should always be motivated.

I congratulate MCOA to have organized this program to give recognition to these teachers who deserve respect.”

Shri. Thakur Ravi Singh said “We need to focus on the holistic development of students and make sure that along with the coaching we need to imbibe social awareness. At Thakur Ramnarayan Educational Campus we have NSS which is specially focused on this aspect. The students here are socially and environmentally conscious and even have projects in waste recycling etc.”

“MCOA planned to celebrate Teachers Day on 17-09-2022 so that they can pay tribute to our beloved Hon. Prime Minister on the auspicious occasion of his birthday. He is a role model for all our us and happy to have him serving the county to the best” said Mr. Santosh Vaskar, Hon. President, MCOA.

“MCOA is a- non-profit making association of class owners. At the association level, it is our constant endeavor to give the best to our fellow class owners and members by conducting knowledge series/ seminars/ workshops and training programs on a regular basis which in turn benefit the students at large. Coming together, asking for help, and working in harmony with each other is not a sign of weakness, it is a sign of wisdom. It is a call for the greater strength that lives in our togetherness. MCOA does not work for getting Membership, we work towards updating, upgrading and uplifting the Coaching Class Community. Great Strength Lives in Togetherness. Let us Merge to Emerge” said Mr. Santosh Vaskar added.

“Boosting the morale of Teachers by recognizing and rewarding efforts of Teachers of Coaching classes is the need of the hour as they continuously mentor and support all the students around the year. We are also planning to launch very soon a monthly e-magazine in association with Just Brainz I Pvt Ltd. This is a unique initiative from the Association to connect & engage with all Class owners.” Mr. Santosh Vaskar further added.

“MCOA is committed to the betterment of our segment. We are taking various steps by approaching & representing our views to the Government on issues like Teachers & Colleges involved in the Capitation & Reduction of GST for Coaching Classes. MCOA is always at the forefront in taking up matters with Education Minister like paper leaks, wrong question papers, clashing timetables, exam centres etc. MCOA has become the Voice for Coaching Class Industry.” said Mr. Prajesh Trotsky, Hon. Vice-President, MCOA.

“MCOA has formed 8 Zonal Committees so that Class Owners can get local connect. Members can also attend seminars in any or all zones along with one AGM cum picnic & participate in the inter-Coaching Class Cricket tournament of Teaching Staff which is conducted annually.

To have an entry barrier for Coaching Classes to protect and sustain the Coaching Class Industry, MCOA becomes the right platform where all Class Owners of a particular area can come together to decide the uniform fee structure and various other parameters which will help all Class Owners to survive in the currently hyper-competitive market in long run. An attempt towards the same is been done the Kalyan Dombivili Zone where all the Class Owners of Commerce Domain met to decide on a uniform fee structure for all Class Owners. We have also formed a separate body called Teacher’s Training Academy which runs a comprehensive certified course “Train the Teacher” for the teachers. Here we train them in Teaching Skills, Educational Psychology & Personality Development.” said Mr. Amit Sanghania (CEC Committee Member, Chairman – MCOA Western Zone)

Pavan Keshari, Founder, Sparkling Wings NGO (SWN) initiatives of providing education to every single child and making people aware of the importance of education and how it can help their children to have a healthy and wealthy living further in the future was highly appreciated by the Class Owners and Guests.

The special performance was given by Singer Munawar Ali which enthralled the audience and sparkled the event with joy.

The following people were awarded from each section:

School Section – Tr.Hirubhai B Desai, Tr. Rajini K Adsule, Tr. Jaya Viswanathan

Arts Section – Tr. Anit Ashok Mukherji, Tr. Cyril Shah, Tr. Daksha Deepak Naik

Commerce Section – Tr. Ambelal Patel, Tr. Ramesh Melkunde, Tr. Ramnath Iyer

Science Section – Tr. Hari Deshmukh, Tr. Ravi Prakash Singh, Tr. Shriram Sail

Other Boards Section – Tr. K. H. Jayaram, Tr. Rakesh Dattani

Out Of Mumbai – Tr. Vinayak Paricharak

Dhwanee Events helped in managing the event. The program ended with a Vote of Thanks by Mr. Rajesh Kasat, Secretary, MCOA

For more information, kindly visit: www.classowners.com

