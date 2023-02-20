Indigo leads domestic aviation sector in Jan with 54.6% market share

New Delhi, Feb 20 Indigo flew ahead of the other airlines in January with a 54.6 per cent share in the domestic aviation sector; Air India and Vistara secured second and third slots respectively, with a market share of 9.2 per cent and 8.8 per cent.

Also, in January 2023, a total of 418 passenger-related complaints were received by scheduled domestic airlines. The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for the month of January 2023 has been around 0.33.

As per the latest data of January by the aviation regulator DGCA, Indigo carried 68.47 lakh air passengers during the month of January, while Air India and Vistara carried 11.55 lakh and 11.05 lakh air passengers, respectively.

Similarly, GoAir with 10.53 lakh air passengers had a market share of 8.4 per cent during January. Spicejet carried 9.14 lakh passengers with 7.3 per cent of the market share in January.

As per the DGCA data released on Monday, the overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines for the month of January this year has been 1.41 per cent.

The main reasons for cancellation have been identified as weather, technical or operational. A maximum of 81.1 per cent of flights were cancelled due to weather-related reasons and 4.8 per cent of flights were cancelled due to technical reasons during the month of January.

The DGCA data said that maximum complaints in January were received by Alliance Air (6.9/10,000 passengers), followed by Star Air (3.7/10,000 passengers), Fly Big (1.4/10,000 passengers), Air India (1.3/10,000 passengers) and SpiceJet (0.6/10,000 passengers).

The major reasons for complaints are flight problems (27.3 per cent) followed by refund (23.7 per cent) and baggage (20.6 per cent).

Domestic aviation traffic continued to witness growth as passengers carried by domestic airlines during January 2023 were 125.42 lakh against 64.08 lakh during the corresponding period of the previous year.

As per the data, nearly 1.25 crore passengers were carried by the domestic airlines during January in the country, as against 64 lakh during the same period last year.

