NTPC registers 148% coal production growth in April at 2.75 MMT

New Delhi, May 2 NTPC Ltd, India's largest integrated power producer, has registered a growth of 148 per cent in coal production from its captive mines in April 2023 as compared to production registered in the corresponding period of last year.

NTPC recorded 2.75 million metric tonnes (MMT) of coal production during April 2023 as compared to 1.11 MMT recorded during the year-ago period.

India's largest power producer also achieved highest-ever monthly coal despatch of 2.95 MMT in April 2023, an increase of 140 per cent on coal despatch volumes of 1.23 MMT achieved during the year ago period.

NTPC recorded a coal production of 23.2 million tonnes in 2022-23, witnessing a 65 per cent growth against 14.02 million tonnes during the year-ago period from its four operational coal mines - NTPC Pakri-Barwadih (Jharkhand), NTPC Chatti Bariatu (Jharkhand), NTPC Dulanga (Odisha) and NTPC Talaipalli (Chhattisgarh).

NTPC's installed capacity stands at 71,644 megawatt.



ans/uk/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor