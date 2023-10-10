A 70-Year-Old Patient Suffering from Meningoma Gets a New Lease of Life & Regains Her Vision at HCG Cancer Center

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10: HCG ICS Khubchandani Cancer Centre, successfully treated a 70-year-old patient diagnosed with Frontal Temporal Lobe Meningioma, which also resulted in the loss of vision in her left eye. The team, headed by Dr Shyam Shrivastava, Radiation Oncologist, HCG Cancer Centre formulated a prognosis plan involving CyberKnife radiation therapy, which uses a combination of real-time imaging and pre-treatment planning to target the affected areas while sparing healthy tissues. It also ensures faster recovery with fewer treatment-related complications.

The patient, a resident of Jammu residing in Navi Mumbai, was admitted to a private hospital after she suffered sudden seizure attacks. She was diagnosed with meningioma at one of the hospitals in Mumbai and was advised to seek treatment at HCG Cancer Centre. After consultation in February 2023, the doctors treated immediately as her condition was alarming because the tumor, which was two centimetres in size, was pressing on the optic nerves, leading to loss of vision in the left eye.

Speaking about the case, Dr Shyam Shrivastava, Radiation Oncologist, HCG ICS Khubchandani Cancer Centre said, "This elderly patient had been diagnosed with a case of frontal lobe meningioma in the brain (a meningioma is a tumor that grows from the meninges, that are protective membranes that cover the brain and spinal cord), which had resulted in the loss of vision in her left eye. Since this is an uncommon type of tumor, most surgeons prefer to remove it. Occasionally it is difficult to do surgery in such patients as the tumor is very close to sensitive body structure. Radiation therapy may be offered to treat these patients. The radiation therapy needs to be highly precise and reproducible. In such a scenario, the radiation dose delivery with the linear accelerators should not miss the tumor or cause damage to nearby organs, which is why we opted for CyberKnife-based radiation."

He further added, "This robotic-based radiation therapy has good clinical outcomes as it helps to concentrate the radiation area on the tumor while minimizing the dose to the surrounding healthy tissue and ensuring faster recovery. We provided five times (fractions) radiation to the patient within one week, and she responded quite well to the treatment."

Speaking on the case, George Alex, Regional Business Head Maharashtra, Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited said, "At HCG, our utmost commitment is to deliver exceptional patient care. This remarkable case exemplifies the exceptional capabilities and proficiency of our dedicated HCG team in effectively addressing this complex medical situation. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our entire team, whose unwavering dedication has been instrumental in the succesful outcome of this surgery. This underscores our ongoing commitment to investing in state-of-the-art technology, reaffirming our mission to enhance access to cancer care across Maharashtra."

The patient expressed her gratitude and said, "I visited HCG Cancer centre Colaba at the beginning of the year, seeking treatment to overcome this condition. As my eyesight was affected, I required help and assistance in many things and had to depend on my family members which greatly impacted the quality of my life. However, after my treatment at HCG, it feels like I have gotten a new lease of life. The expert consultation and detailed case analysis at the cancer center ensured that the radiation process could be conducted within five days, and I could return to my earlier lifestyle with minimal complications."

The patient is recovering well as her vision has been restored by almost 60 percent with timely follow-ups with the specialists at HCG Cancer Centre.

