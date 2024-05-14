A BCA Student’s Hustle: How This Technology Enthusiast is Evolving Digital Solutions

New Delhi (India), May 14: Khushank Raj Mahawan’s story is one of passion, perseverance, and a keen eye for the future of technology. It all began in his college days, where a spark ignited during his BCA program. With a starting point of developing just 3-4 websites for a mere ₹5,000, Khushank embarked on a journey that would propel him to the forefront of the digital solutions industry. This led him to establish his own company named Computer Service Solutions to provide efficient digital solutions.



Driven by an insatiable hunger for knowledge, Khushank expanded his skillset beyond website creation. He delved into the arena of web development, digital marketing, and cybersecurity. This comprehensive approach culminated in the launch of his own company in 2020.

However, Khushank’s ambitions were more than building his own business. He actively sought opportunities to contribute his expertise to Delhi's education system. He leveraged his tech skills by participating in the Delhi government’s CMIE (Change Maker in Education) fellowship. Here, he contributed to the Delhi Government’s Delhi Model Virtual School project to upgrade the country’s education system.



Along with his fellowship, he continued to work on digital products and services. He continued to develop websites and apps while also offering their SEO expertise to leading companies in Delhi. This dedication led them to become one of the biggest third-party content agencies in Delhi, churning out lakhs of high-quality words every month for their clients. Their commitment to staying ahead of the curve is further emphasised by their team of over 10 writers constantly adapting content to the evolving Google algorithms.

The March 2024 Google update, which penalised millions of websites reliant on AI-generated content, exemplifies the company’s foresight. Their focus on human-crafted content ensured their websites and those of their clients remained unaffected. This success story is further amplified by their highly rated SEO courses on platforms like Udemy, boasting over 150,000 students worldwide.

Established in 2020, the company provides affordable digital solutions. Committed to delivering AI-free, high-quality content, web development services, top-notch SEO services, and valuable learning materials, it is a force to be reckoned with in the ever-evolving tech industry.

