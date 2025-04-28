A Birthday of Purpose: Nirav Shah Inspires 350+ Blood Donations in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 28: In a world often driven by personal celebrations, Mr. Nirav Shah stands out by transforming his birthday into a beacon of hope and service. For the past five years, this former Deputy Mayor of Surat and dedicated social activist has chosen to mark his special day not with fanfare, but with compassion—organizing free blood donation and health check-up camps that have touched countless lives.

On April 27, 2025, continuing this heartfelt tradition, Mr. Shah's appeal to the citizens of Surat resonated profoundly. The community responded with overwhelming generosity, resulting in the collection of over 350 units of blood in a single day. Each donation symbolizes a lifeline, a testament to the power of collective goodwill.

The event, held at Lion's Club Surat, was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Mayor of Surat Shri Daxesh Mavani and MP Shri Mukesh Dalal, underscoring the significance of the initiative. The blood test camp provided free blood check-ups to over 400 individuals, further amplifying the impact of the day.

Reflecting on the success of the event, Mr. Shah expressed, “Every drop of blood donated is a step towards saving a life. I'm humbled by the community's support and commitment to this cause.”

Mr. Nirav Shah's unwavering dedication to social welfare continues to inspire, reminding us all that true celebration lies in giving back to society.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor