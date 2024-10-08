A Blend of Traditional Motifs for Strong Financial Future - MMTC-PAMP Introduces 22K Gold Tree of Life Coin

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 8: MMTC-PAMP, India's only London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) Good Delivery gold & silver refinery is proud to launch its latest 22K 'Tree of Life' Gold coin. The 'Tree of Life' coin, combines revered symbols with the Finest Swiss Craftsmanship, catering to the discerning tastes of the Indian customers and investors.

The coin's design draws inspiration from symbols deeply rooted in Indian philosophy and art. The Tree of Life, reminiscent of the sacred trees, represents the interconnectedness of all life. The Sun, central to many Indian deities and rituals, symbolizes divine energy and prosperity.

This 8gms coin, crafted from 22k gold with a purity of 916.7+, features an intricately embossed design of the sacred Tree of Life intertwined with the radiant Sun. The symbolism resonates deeply with Indian cultural values, representing prosperity, continuity, and the divine energy that sustains life.

In our Indian mythology, the Tree of Life is called the Kalpavirksha, which originated during the Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean) between the gods and demons. This tree has many representations in the country, each equally revered from the Banyan Tree to the Coconut Tree in parts of South India. The Banyan tree for instance is considered sacred due to its longevity and positive energy. The Sun is equally important in the Indian ethos for sustaining life, bringing good tidings and radiance.

Speaking on the launch of the 22K Gold Tree of Life coin, Vikas Singh, Managing Director and CEO at MMTC-PAMP said, "We are thrilled to introduce this special creation to our esteemed customers in India. This coin is our tribute to the rich cultural heritage and deep appreciation for gold in this region. Combining ancient motifs with the Finest Swiss Craftsmanship, this gold coin is ideal for every occasion. We are committed to offering products that resonate with local tastes and traditions. It's not just an investment; it's a piece of art embodying life's blessings and abundance."

Providing the purest gold in the 22 karat range at 916.7+ purity, the Tree of Life gold coin adheres to the highest standards. Weighing at 8 grams, this number is also considered auspicious across many parts of India. This symbolism represents the cycle of life, growth, and renewal, making it not just a valuable investment but also a meaningful keepsake. The mirror finish adds a dazzling brilliance, making it a perfect addition to any puja room or family heirloom collection. More information on MMTC-PAMP products can be obtained from MMTC-PAMP's exclusive stores, leading jeweller partners, online marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart, or directly from MMTC-PAMP's.

website: shop.mmtcpamp.com.

Every product created by MMTC-PAMP goes through a rigorous purification process to ensure highest purity level at 999.9+ of the metal. To validate the authenticity, every MMTC-PAMP product carries a unique number and comes packaged in Assayer Certified Minted Cards. Each gold and silver product bought from MMTC-PAMP offers positive weight tolerance, which guarantees that every coin or bar one buys weighs more than the listed weight, ensuring customers receive the highest value for their investment.

A joint venture between Switzerland-based bullion refinery, PAMP SA, and MMTC Ltd., a Miniratna and Government of India Undertaking. MMTC-PAMP is the only LBMA-accredited gold & silver good delivery refiner in India and is accepted across global commodity exchanges and central banks. The company seamlessly marries Swiss excellence with Indian insights. MMTC-PAMP India Pvt. Ltd. is internationally recognized as an industry leader in bringing global standards of excellence to the Indian precious metals industry.

MMTC-PAMP has received several awards since its inception from local and global industry bodies for Refining, Brand and Sustainability. Notably, MMTC-PAMP is India's First Precious Metals Company to have Science-based Emissions Reduction Targets Approved by SBTI. Recognized by the Asia and India Book of Records, MMTC-PAMP is acclaimed as the country's only brand providing the purest gold and silver coins and bars with 999.9+ purity levels and positive weight tolerance to consumers. Adding to its laurels, MMTC-PAMP was honoured as India's Most Trusted Brand of the Nation at The Brand Story- Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave & Awards, 2024.

