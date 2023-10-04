A Career Outlook for Built Environment Professionals in India

RICS

New Delhi [India], October 4: The built environment sector in India is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by urbanization, infrastructure development, technology, and sustainability concerns. This surge in activities and investment in the industry has created a wealth of opportunities for professionals in the built environment.

In this article, we will discuss the present state of the industry, emerging trends and technologies, skill requirements, potential career paths, industry problems, and institutional training.

The Future of The Built Environment in India

To accurately understand the future of the built environment (real estate, construction, and infrastructure) and its professionals in India, it's important to understand the current market landscape and where we are headed. The built environment in India is the second-largest industry, contributing to about 10% of the country's GDP. Government initiatives like the "Smart Cities Mission", "Housing for All," and huge investments in the development of highways, airports, and metro rail networks have catalysed urban development projects across the country.

The rapidly growing population in the country also demands extensive infrastructure development, including housing, transportation, and other utilities; hence, the built environment sector offers diverse career opportunities for architects, civil engineers, urban planners, sustainability consultants, and other aspirants.

Key Drivers of the Built Environment Industry:

* Growing demand for skilled professionals

* Technological advancements and innovations

* Sustainable development

* Growing urbanisation

Required Skills and Career Opportunities

According to GlobeNewswire, the Indian construction market is expected to grow by 12.0% in 2023. However, to take advantage of this growth, professionals in the built environment must upgrade and adapt to the latest trends in the industry.

Considering climate change and its grave impact, sustainability in the built environment is no longer a choice but a necessity. From towering skyscrapers to sustainable green buildings, the need for experts who can design, construct, and manage these structures is on the rise.

It is essential for job seekers in this field to understand and use concepts like artificial intelligence (AI), 3D printing, BIM (Building Information Modelling), sustainable practices, and green construction techniques to stay ahead of the competitive curve of the market. However, with employers like DLF, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Ltd., Tata Project, and many more, professionals in this field can expect lucrative pay and significant growth over time.

An institution that stands out

For students aspiring to enter the built environment field, the future is promising. With the changing dynamics of the built environment industry, there is a dire need for a specialised degree course in real estate, construction, and infrastructure to train aspirants both academically and professionally.

RICS School of Built Environment, Amity University

RICS has a history spanning more than 150 years in the built environment sector. As the one and only institution in India to offer the prestigious RICS and PMI-GAC accredited degree programmes, RICS SBE is a mark of reliability and excellence among recruiters all over the world. This gives RICS SBE an edge over other institutions when it comes to placing graduates globally, making it one of the top choices for built environment programmes in India.

Why is RICS SBE, Amity University a popular choice?

* Global Recognition

* Industry-relevant Curriculum

* Excellent on-campus career opportunities

* Impeccable accreditation

* Hands-on Learning by expert faculty

Popular Programmes

* BBA: Real Estate and Urban Infrastructure

* MBA: Construction Economics and Quantity Surveying

* MBA: Construction Project Management

* MBA: Real Estate and Urban Infrastructure

In recent years, India's built environment industry has undergone substantial expansion and change. Due to the increased need for qualified workers, the pay in the built environment professions has also been gradually increasing. Embracing sustainability, digitalization, and innovative urban planning will be key to success in this evolving industry. For those considering a career in the built environment, the future is both exciting and promising.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by RICS.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor