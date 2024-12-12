A Cinematic Celebration-The 9th Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival Brings Stories to Life in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 12:The 9th edition of the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF) unfolded from December 5 to 8, 2024, at the Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio, Guwahati, as a vibrant confluence of cinematic excellence, storytelling, and meaningful exchange. Over four days, BVFF became a hub for filmmakers, cinephiles, and luminaries from across India, reaffirming its stature as one of the premier platforms for Indian cinema, with a special focus on Northeast India.

A Grand Inauguration

The festival commenced with a dazzling opening ceremony graced by renowned personalities, including filmmaker Navdeep Singh, producer Ronnie Lahiri, and actor Kopil Bora. Folk-fusion singer Abhishruti Bezbaruah mesmerized attendees with a soulful performance, setting the tone for the festival. In her opening address, Festival Director Tanushree Hazarika remarked, “BVFF has always been a platform to bring compelling stories to the forefront and foster meaningful conversations in the world of cinema. This year's lineup is a testament to the diverse and vibrant filmmaking talent we have in the country.”

The inaugural film, Bibo Binanao (My Three Sisters) by Kenny Deori Basumatary, a poignant Boro-language feature, left an indelible mark as it explored themes of resilience and familial bonds.

A Rich Tapestry of Films

BVFF showcased a diverse lineup of 30 films, comprising 13 feature films, 5 documentaries, and 12 short films, split between competitive and non-competitive categories. The festival also saw premieres of highly anticipated films like:

Sardar Udham, directed by Shoojit Sircar, making its theatrical debut.

Village Rockstars 2 by Rima Das, continuing the heartfelt story of Dhunu.

All We Imagine as Light by Payal Kapadia, a Cannes Grand Prix winner.

Additionally, films like Chabila, If Only Trees Could Talk (Sikaisal), and the French animated feature Sirocco and the Kingdom of the Winds brought powerful narratives to the forefront, resonating with audiences.

Engaging Masterclasses and Industry Sessions

The festival was enriched by interactive sessions with eminent industry figures who inspired filmmakers and cinephiles:

Tigmanshu Dhulia shared insights on crafting compelling small-town narratives.

Rajeev Masand explored the evolving world of talent management.

Nitin Baid, celebrated editor of Masaan and Gully Boy, conducted a masterclass on storytelling through editing.

Shreya Dev Dube offered a visionary perspective on emerging trends in cinematography.

Sandeep Modi, known for Aarya and The Night Manager, delved into creating impactful content across platforms.

These sessions offered invaluable lessons on filmmaking, storytelling, and the evolving landscape of the entertainment industry.

Spotlight on Northeast Indian Cinema

BVFF continued its mission to spotlight the cinematic voices of the Northeast. Films like Jyoti Kokaideu by Parthajit Baruah and Langdai Ama (The Junction) by Binoranjan Oinam were celebrated, alongside short films and documentaries that explored the region's rich storytelling heritage.

Honors and Highlights

The festival honored the finest talents with awards that celebrated cinematic excellence:

Best Feature Film: Bibo Binanao (My Three Sisters) by Kenny Deori Basumatary.

Bibo Binanao (My Three Sisters) by Kenny Deori Basumatary. Best Director: Binoranjan Oinam for Langdai Ama (The Junction).

Binoranjan Oinam for Langdai Ama (The Junction). Best Short Film: Chanchisoa (Expectation), a Garo-language film.

Chanchisoa (Expectation), a Garo-language film. Best Documentary: Teens of 1942 by Samiran Deka.

Teens of 1942 by Samiran Deka. Lifetime Achievement Award: Assamese cinema stalwart Pranjal Saikia.

A Platform for Collaboration and Creativity

The festival created opportunities for aspiring filmmakers to learn and connect through workshops on scriptwriting, filmmaking, and AI integration in cinema, fostering the next generation of storytellers.

BVFF: A Beacon for Storytelling

As BVFF concluded, it left a lasting legacy of creativity, connection, and inspiration. Over the four days, the festival not only showcased the transformative power of storytelling but also reinforced the importance of cinema as a bridge to empathy and understanding.

With its unwavering commitment to nurturing talent and celebrating stories, BVFF promises to return next year with even more compelling narratives and enriching experiences, cementing its role as a premier destination for cinematic excellence.

