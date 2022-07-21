A Diplomatic Dinner evening hosted to welcome Ethiopian Delegation By Shri Anuj Agarwal Trade Commissioner EAC

New Delhi, July 21: A diplomatic dinner evening was hosted by Shri. Anuj Kumar Agarwal Trade Commissioner East African Community (EAC), India Africa Trade Council welcomes the delegation of Ethiopia to India.

The occasion was graced by the presence of Dr. Tizita Mulugeta Ambassador of Ethiopia to India, Melaku Alebel, Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Dr. Asif Iqbal, President of Indian Economic Trade Organisation were also present on the occasion. The event took place at Taj Mansingh in New Delhi.

Shri Anuj Agarwal said “Relations between India and Ethiopia have been marked by an exchange of visits between the two countries at the political and official levels as well as a growing economic partnership bolstered by people-to-people exchanges through cultural exchange programmes, education and training to provide a firm foundation to the relationship.

The focus will be on deepening and diversifying the relationship by identifying new synergetic areas for cooperation and collaboration.”

India and Ethiopia also have long-standing economic and commercial relations, which are centuries old and can be traced back over 2000 years of recorded history. During the Axumite Kingdom, Indian traders had links with the ancient port of Adulis in the eastern part of Ethiopia and traded silk and spices for gold and ivory.

