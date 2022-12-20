A Do or Die challenge completed brilliantly by Alfaz Sumra aka The Experiment TV

Surviving a full night on an Air sofa between the deep river – A do-or-die challenge was completed with zest by an ace YouTuber Alfaz Sumra aka The Experiment TV!

New Delhi, December 20: The soul-stirring challenge of surviving a complete night on an air sofa in between the chill waters is a fascinating task and has been satisfactorily completed by a proud YouTuber Alfaz Sumra aka The Experiment TV and his team.

The popularity of YouTube video streaming is rising with each passing day as the YouTubers are raising the temperature high with their entertaining videos on social media. Well, let us introduce one such unique name in the YouTubers list Alfaz Sumra aka The Entertainment TV! His channel is presently grabbing the attention of 5.5 Million subscribers and more with each passing day.

Talking about his video ‘Do or Die challenge’ Alfaz says, “We have decided to a spent whole night on the air sofa in the middle of a deadly deep river. We have arranged all the necessary things that can be helpful during our night stay. Well, as you know nature looks amazingly different at night as compared to the day. Thus we have taken all the precautions as any mishap can happen.”

He continued, “The experience was incredibly mesmeric. I spent the night on an air sofa. It was the most challenging task I had anticipated completing. We were excited since the water was so deep. As the sun went down, we were scared as the water might have snakes or any deadly water animals in the river. But, by the grace of God, everything went smoothly, and we have completed the challenge.”

More than 3.8 million people watched the video, and it received hundreds of positive, encouraging comments applauding his effort and compassion for his viewers.

Alfaz Sumra aka The Experiment TV talks about his future aspects saying, “We are currently focussing on getting the 10 million subscribers milestone. Our team has planned various strategies to achieve the target, and we are sure that we can achieve the goal in the coming year!

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor