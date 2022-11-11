A first of its kind festival AGIF’22 to celebrate and recognize the animation talent with the motto “Animation For Everyone”

70+ animation films from across the globe competing for awards and two special international film packages. Special film package screenings from Best of O!PLA Poland and Best of Annecy 2022. Live sessions with E. Suresh, Vaibhav Kumaresh, Pierre Sylvain Gires, the biggest names in the Indian Animation and Gaming scene and so much more. Partnering with recognised Institutes, bringing the best minds in animation education to discuss the roadmap of the future of design and animation.

Mumbai (India), November 11: The Animators’ Guild of India brings to you the very 1st edition of its homegrown animation film festival that goes beyond the shores, presented by Solitaire. The AGIF looks to celebrate the diverse voices in the field of animation, recognize talent and grow awareness. Solitaire is India’s fastest-growing real estate brand. Known as progressive, innovative and transparent, backed by a legacy of over 40 years and many accolades to their name.

Get ready to witness #MadnessInMotion. Animation film screenings, live-wire panel discussions, exciting hands on workshops, live music and an all-day open pop-up bazaar, food truck, kids zone, VR Games, the festival packs in something for everyone. Dive into two packed days in the heart of the media capital, Mumbai.

Strap on your seatbelts and get ready for an animated ride! With 70+ animated films from 7 competition categories, a special animation film package from Poland and Annecy, in-depth discussions with some of the celebrated Indian animation film directors, the festival brings you the best Indian and international animation talent. Discover music videos, short films, animated promotions and much more!

Witness the first international premiere of the short film Hardboiled by stop motion legend and director Peter Sluszka of Studio Hornet, New York. Peter Sluszka is an award-winning multi-media director with strong roots in stop motion and over 20 years of perfecting his craft. Hardboiled is his labour of love.

Go behind the scenes with veterans E Suresh, founder and head Studio Eeksaurus and Vaibhav Kumaresh of Vaibhav Studios as they share their newest projects. Kandittund, an independent short produced at Studio Eeksaurus, is an animated tribute to the quirks and charisma of regional stories and the storytellers and is already a headliner at many festivals. Journey within the mind of award winning director, producer Vaibhav Kumaresh on his upcoming feature film “Welcome to the Jungle”.

Step into the world of gaming with Pierre Slyvian-Gires, Senior Producer, Ubisoft (Paris, Pune). Founded in 1986, Ubisoft is one of the World’s leading game design companies with over 21,000 global employees. With over 12 years of experience in management, video creation, shooting, motion design, 2D/3D animation, compositing – Pierre manages a team of over 100 in-house talents and external collaborators and brings a wealth of knowledge from the game building universe.

An artist, a YouTuber, Instagrammer and TV personality, host of the popular show M.A.D (Pogo, Cartoon Network, SEA), Mad Stuff with Rob and now a social media star with more than 4 Million followers across, join Art Guy Rob on his journey with #Artfluence.

Hear from the sharpest, brightest, and biggest names in the field as they unpack the future of the industry and animation education in India. Discuss the development of original content: From Script Screen.

Join Tejas Nair of Vorlds in an immersive talk on how Indian creators utilize an open, accessible, multi-chain Metaverse platform to build for their community and brands. Vorlds is making AGIF22 one of the first few Indian film festivals to be actively present in the metaverse. And if you just want to take a quick break from all the motion onground, walk out into the Pop Up Bazaar and take a relaxing bite at the food stalls. Groove to some live music by upcoming musicians, Ishaan Nigam, Sherise D’Souza and Tushar Sharma (Bunny M) as you enjoy refreshment.

Come join us for this action packed 2 days of #MadnessinMotion at the AGIF’22 on the 26th and 27th of November at Pioneer Hall, Bandra West, Mumbai!

What: AGI Film Festival

When: 26th and 27th November

Where: Pioneer Hall Bandra West, Mumbai

How: https://in.bookmyshow.com/activities/animators-guild-india-fest-2022/ET00343198

www.agifest.com

The Animators Guild of India is a community of artists, animators, designers and enthusiasts that aims to be a pioneering platform to represent the animation scene in India. They dream of showcasing all the lovely work being done by Indians at home and across the world and create a distinct voice that celebrates Indian Animation.

Solitaire is the title sponsor of the event. Solitaire is India’s fastest-growing real estate brand. Since its inception, Solitaire has endeavoured to become an inspiring icon of marvellous engineering and devoted leadership. By achieving momentous milestones, the brand has capitulated towards success and has carved a distinctive niche for itself.

SOME HIGHLIGHTS

45 Completed Projects

39 Lakh SFT of Ongoing Commercial Developments

3,000+ Retails Units being developed

14,000+ Homes being built in Pune

3,800 Cr worth Worth of Acquired stressed portfolio in Mumbai & Pune

460+ Acres of Master Development

Also, has bagged 4 Prestigious National & International Property Awards by Asia Pacific Property Awards & Realty Plus for its innovative project

Prateek Sethi is Founder Creative Director at Trip Creative Services, a multi award winning communication design house based out of Mumbai and Pune. An animator, producer, director, designer, an avid aerial cinematographer, ex host of the hit kids science curiosity based show – FAQ on Pogo TV | Cartoon Network SEA, TEDx Speaker and winner of Times 40 Under 40. With over 17 years of experience, always on the lookout for new and exciting ways to engage audiences.

Rituparna Sarkar is the Founder and Creative Director of VISUAL SARKARSM – a boutique Animation and Visual communication studio, a designer with over 14 years experience in the Media and TV Industry and a published author and illustrator with Penguin India.

Snigdha Rao is an animation film director, design educator and media professional with over 14 years of experience. The event is managed by Fuljhadi Events.

