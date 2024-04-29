A Flea By The Tree- A flea market consisting of food, drinks and shopping spearheaded by Tejaswini Kolhapure

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29: In a symphony of sensory splendour, A Flea By The Tree unveiled itself as the pièce de résistance of experiential indulgence, captivating the hearts and palates of all who ventured beneath its verdant canopy. Spearheaded by the visionary Tejaswini Kolhapure, this enchanting extravaganza transcended the ordinary, offering a kaleidoscope of gastronomic wonders, artisanal treasures, and whimsical entertainment. From tantalizing food stalls brimming with culinary delights to quaint boutiques exuding charm, A Flea By The Tree beckoned all to embark on a journey of discovery and delight.

The who’s who of the film, television, and fashion industries graced the event, infusing it with an effervescent energy that electrified the air. To name a few were*- Sucheeta Trivedi, Nandita Puri, Poonam Dhillon, Sushmita Mukherjee, Vandana Ssjnani Khattar, Dipannita Sharma, Shamita Singha, Prishita Singh, Shivangi Kolhapure & Many More.

Guests were bestowed with a shimmering treasure from Palmonas, the exquisite jewellery brand co-owned by the luminous actress Shraddha Kapoor*. Like delicate whispers of enchantment, each piece bespoke a timeless beauty, embodying the essence of India’s rich heritage while embracing modern sophistication. Palmonas Co. stands as India’s premier Demi-Fine jewellery brand, a beacon of grace and refinement in a world of fleeting trends.

Guests were presented with a veritable treasure trove courtesy of Bath element & more… ‘a venture by Pallavi Kolhapure Shah. Nestled within each exquisite hamper lay a testament to luxury and sustainability, resonating with the ethos that define this remarkable brand. bathelement & more… unveiled their Summer collection, a handcrafted artisanal delight that not only pamper the senses but also nurtures the planet. The Summer Edit, a symphony of fragrance and sensations, captivated the imagination with offerings such as Pink Himalaya, Indian Coffee, Neem + Tulsi, and Tulsi, each crafted with care and dedication to the principles of sustainability and cruelty-free living. True to its roots, bathelement & more… remains steadfast in its commitment to sourcing locally and supporting small artisans across the nation.

“Celebrating the tapestry of life’s finer pleasures beneath nature’s canopy, A Flea By The Tree was a celebration of the extraordinary, a testament to the power of community, creativity, and conscious living. Together, we weave moments of magic and memories, inviting all to partake in the beauty that surrounds us”,Tejaswini Kolhapure.

