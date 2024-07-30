A Fusion of Tradition and Modernity: Shobhini By Tini Komal’s Festive Collection Launches Today



New Delhi (India) July 30 : Shobhini By Tini Komal is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest festive collection, Phulwari. This new collection is a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity, perfect for the upcoming festive season. With its unique designs and exquisite craftsmanship, Phulwari is set to become a must-have for fashion enthusiasts who appreciate the elegance of Indian ethnic wear.

Phulwari features a total of eight stunning outfit designs, each crafted from fine georgette fabric. The collection is characterized by its vibrant floral prints and festive Indian colors, offering a modern twist to traditional attire. The silhouettes are contemporary yet rooted in tradition, thanks to the intricate hand embroidery and delicate detailing that add a touch of Indianness to each outfit.

Designed for occasions such as Raksha Bandhan, wedding events, and intimate Indian get togethers, Phulwari caters to the diverse fashion needs of today’s discerning customers. The collection captures the essence of Indian festivities, providing outfits that are both stylish and culturally resonant.

Tini Komal, the visionary behind Shobhini By Tini Komal, expresses her excitement about the launch: “Phulwari is a celebration of Indian heritage and modern fashion. Each piece in this collection reflects our commitment to quality and design excellence, offering our customers something truly special for their festive wardrobe.”

The pricing of the outfits in the Phulwari collection ranges from INR 7,000 to INR 15,000, making it accessible to a wide audience. Whether you’re attending a family function or celebrating a special occasion, Phulwari promises to make you stand out with its unique blend of traditional aesthetics and contemporary style.

For more information about the Phulwari collection and to shop online, visit [Shobhini By Tini Komal's website] (http://www.shobhini.in ).

Shobhini By Tini Komal is a leading Indian ethnic fashion brand known for its exquisite designs and dedication to preserving traditional craftsmanship. Founded by Tini Komal, the brand offers a wide range of ethnic wear that combines modern aesthetics with the rich heritage of Indian fashion.

