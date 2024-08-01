A Game Changer for Baruipur's Healthcare Landscape: AccuHealth Chairman Vows Top-Tier CT Scan & More Services

BusinessWire India

Baruipur (West Bengal) [India], August 1: AccuHealth Diagnostics is excited to announce the launch of its advanced CT Scan facility at the Baruipur branch. This new addition brings high-quality, accessible healthcare to the residents of Baruipur and surrounding areas, ensuring state-of-the-art diagnostic services right at their doorstep.

The new 32-slice CT Scan machine from GE Healthcare provides detailed and accurate imaging, rapid scanning, and 40 per cent less radiation. This means safer and quicker scans for patients. With superior imaging quality and total patient comfort, the CT Scan at AccuHealth Baruipur is designed with patients' well-being in mind. The machine also features a short breath hold capability, making it ideal for patients with breathing issues, elderly patients, and children.

Message from the Chairman

Anirban Das, Chairman of AccuHealth, expressed his company's dedication and commitment to bringing world-class healthcare closer to home.

He said, "AccuHealth is forever committed to the health and wellness of the community. We are thrilled to introduce our advanced CT Scan to AccuHealth Baruipur. We are confident this will benefit the lives of patients in this area - they won't need to travel far, wait in long queues or overspend for top-tier medical imaging."

He also emphasized AccuHealth's range of diagnostic services, including advanced pediatric echocardiography and oncology services for newborn babies, ultrasound, colour Doppler, and Holter monitoring. "Our polyclinic is staffed by a highly qualified team of reputed doctors, providing comprehensive healthcare under one roof," he added.

Special Pediatric Echocardiography Service

Another feather on AccuHealth's cap is the first pediatric echocardiography service in Baruipur and South 24 Parganas. This specialised service is designed to cater to the unique cardiac needs of children, providing accurate and timely diagnoses to support better health outcomes.

The clinic features state-of-the-art high-resolution echocardiography machines that deliver exceptionally clear and detailed images of the heart. With advanced 3D and 4D imaging techniques, patients benefit from dynamic and comprehensive heart views, making it easier for doctors to diagnose and plan treatments accurately.

Patients at AccuHealth can feel confident in the team's expertise, which includes certified radiologists, cardiologists and sonographers. This ensures that every examination is performed with the highest level of precision.

Top-Notch Gastroenterology Services

AccuHealth Baruipur also provides a full range of gastroenterology services designed to ensure comprehensive care. Patients can undergo important tests like colonoscopy to check for conditions in the colon and rectum, upper GI endoscopy to examine the esophagus, stomach, and duodenum, and flexible sigmoidoscopy for the lower colon. For liver assessments, a liver biopsy is also available when needed, making sure every aspect of gastrointestinal health is covered.

The facility prioritises patient comfort throughout the process. The examination and procedure rooms are designed to be comfortable and inviting. Patients receive clear and supportive instructions for preparation, including any necessary dietary changes. After procedures, patients can relax in designated recovery areas and get detailed follow-up instructions to help them feel their best and recover smoothly.

Building a Legacy Trust and Excellence

Over the years, AccuHealth has earned a solid reputation in Baruipur and surrounding areas by consistently delivering high-quality diagnostic services. The diagnostic chain's commitment to excellence is reflected in the positive reviews it has received and its dedication to maintaining this trust by continuously enhancing its services.

For more information or to book an appointment, please contact AccuHealth Baruipur at +91-9836920022.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Accuhealth Solutions Pvt Ltd

Registered Address:

104, Kulpi Road, Padmapukur, Baruipur, South 24 Parganas, India - 700144

Toll-Free No:1800-120-3877

Email: info@accuhealthlabs.com

Website: https://www.accuhealthlabs.com

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/AccuhealthDiagnostics

LinkedIn Page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/accuhealth-diagnostics/

Instagram Handle: https://www.instagram.com/accuhealthdiagnostics/

