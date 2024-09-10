A Grand Tribute to India’s Educators with Bollywood Star Ritu Shivpuri at AICPE Education Awards

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], September 9: The AICPE Education Excellence Awards 2024 unfolded as a remarkable celebration of India's finest educators, who have significantly impacted the country's education landscape. The event, hosted by AICPE Educational Services Pvt. Ltd., underscored educators’ critical role in shaping future generations, especially in promoting digital literacy and vocational training.

About AICPE

The All India Council for Professional Excellence (AICPE) is a leading educational organisation in India committed to enhancing the quality of vocational and technical education across the country. With a vast network of over 2,500 franchise partners and institutions, AICPE focuses on developing job-oriented courses that address the growing demand for IT, management, and vocational training skills. The organisation has played a vital role in empowering students from rural and urban areas, equipping them with practical skills for self-employment and modern-day careers.

The Importance of the Awards

The AICPE Education Excellence Awards are a prestigious platform created to recognize and honor the tireless efforts of educators who have gone above and beyond in fostering educational growth and innovation. These awards highlight the contributions of teachers, institutes, and educational leaders who have brought transformation through creativity, leadership, and resilience. The awards underscore the importance of continued dedication to skill development, digital transformation, and inclusive education.

Bollywood's Star Power

The event was graced by Bollywood actress Ritu Shivpuri, who served as the Chief Guest. Her presence brought a glamorous touch to the proceedings, and her keynote speech resonated with educators and attendees alike. Shivpuri, in her remarks, praised the educators for their relentless dedication to shaping the future of India. She emphasized that educators are much more than teachers—they are nation builders. “You are shaping tomorrow's leaders by fostering a culture of knowledge, digital literacy, and skills,” she said, motivating the crowd with her words of admiration and encouragement.

Celebrating Excellence

Kavita Taori, Director of AICPE, spearheaded the event and expressed deep gratitude to the educators for their invaluable work. She emphasized how vital innovation is to the future of education, stating, “In today's rapidly changing world, our educators are the backbone of progress, bringing modern-day skills to the forefront of learning.” The awards recognized educators who have not only embraced digital tools and methods but have also ensured that learning is accessible to students from all walks of life.

Award Recipients:

The evening spotlighted educators who excelled in various categories, showcasing leadership and dedication across educational disciplines:

Academic Leaders:

– Tulsi Rakesh, Aditya Institute of Computer Technology, Bilaigarh, Raipur, Chhattisgarh

– Yogesh Sudhakar Wahukar, Samarth Computer Typing Institute, Pune, Maharashtra

– Yusuf Raza, Soft Net Computer Education and Training Center, Kamptee, Nagpur, Maharashtra

– Daji Annappa Khandekar, Akshardhara Computer Education, Miraj, Sangli, Maharashtra

– Jitendra Maurya, Career Jyoti Education, Kalyan, Thane, Maharashtra

Education Pillar:

– Kamlesh Sachdev, Charan Computer Education, Ulhasnagar, Thane, Maharashtra

– Kiran Karbhari, Omkar Computer Center, Deoni, Latur, Maharashtra

– Kshitij Computer Education, Vilas R. Dupare

– Micro Computer Someshwarnagar, Sachin Vikas Shitole

– Mr. Varun Gautam, Rama Institute of Computer Science and Technology, Amarpatan, Satna, Madhya Pradesh

– P S Technical Computer Institute, Pritam Kumbhare

– Pranal Sambhaji Shipekar, Creative Computer and Education Hub, Karveer, Kolhapur, Maharashtra

– Prashant Kumar, Success Coaching Centre, Chakmuzaffar, Begusarai, Bihar

– Ravindra Annaso Awate, Aim Computer Education, Pattan Kodoli, Hatkanagale, Kolhapur, Maharashtra

– Roshan Saini, Kaushal Accounting Solution Hub, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Growth Achievers:

– Aniket Megharajan Tikale, Aniket Computer Education, Sindewahi, Chandrapur, Maharashtra

– Anil Sharma, Sharma Infotech Pvt. Ltd, Ghumarwin, Bilaspur (HP), Himachal Pradesh

– Anil Vaman Shrungare, Yashodhan Computer Education, Kudal, Sindhudurg, Maharashtra

– Atul Pandya, Angel Computers, Mundra, Kachchh, Gujarat

– Chandan Kumar, Yash Academy, Munger, Bihar

– Chavan Rakesh Raghunath, Shree Computer Education, Pune, Maharashtra

– Dattaram Krishna Gurav, Shree Infotech Computer Institute, Pernem, North Goa, Goa

– Deepak, Common Service Center, Pathankot, Punjab

– Deepak Baburao Gangaji, Genius Infotech Solution, Udgir, Latur, Maharashtra

– Deepak Sharma, D-One Level 4, Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan

The AICPE Team Behind the Scenes:

The success of the event was also a result of the dedication and hard work of Team AICPE, including Shruti Ramteke, Shraddha Sahare, Nilam Ambade, Trupti Giramkar, Khushi Bajpeyee, and Bhagyashri Uikey, who ensured that the ceremony was executed seamlessly.

Closing Remarks:

Kavita Taori closed the evening with a stirring message to the educators: “You are not just teaching; you are transforming lives. Through your innovative approaches, you are creating a future where education is inclusive, accessible, and future-focused.” The event ended on a high note, with educators leaving inspired and motivated to continue pushing the boundaries of teaching and learning.

The AICPE Education Excellence Awards 2024 once again reinforced the importance of recognizing educators who are at the forefront of transforming education in India.

