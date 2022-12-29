A hard-working youngster deserving success- Mohit Patel, founder of MP Media and Viral Icons

New Delhi (India), December 29: The youth of India can be a quite talented generation. Given the right encouragement, someone from a small town can also go on to do great things. One such individual is Mohit Patel, one of India’s youngest entrepreneurs with his own agency MP Media.

Mohit Patel always had a desire for entrepreneurship

Mohit Patel was born on the 11th of June in the year 2001. He has spent most of his life in Udaipur and lives with a loving family. While his interests at a young age were fairly common, Mohit Patel soon started showing tendencies which helped him stand out. By the time he was 17, he had already embarked on his decision to become an entrepreneur.

Before that, however, Mohit Patel sharpened his skills for over two years. “I knew the industry would be quite tough to crack. So, I made sure I had all the know-how to get to the top on my first try.”, he says. His efforts have paid off as today, MP Media is the one-stop-shop for digital marketing as well as artist management and promotion.

With connections in the industry and a desire to bring the spotlight to other deserving personas as well, Mohit Patel has also started a new venture Viral Icons. Viral Icons is a monthly magazine which readers can subscribe for. “I have launched it as an initiative to create informative as well as creative content that shows our readers the real leaders, thinkers and gamechangers of India.”, he adds.

Mohit Patel puts equal focus on private and professional life

Ever since being an entrepreneur Mohit Patel has doubled down on the amount of attention he balances between work and home. This is because there are several disaster stories about burnout that Mohit Patel had heard. He says, “I did not want to over-exhaust myself. Also, I wanted to remain humble and aware of my life before becoming an entrepreneur, so that I never lose track of the people who have always stood strong with me on this journey.”

Mohit Patel’s parents also report the same, mentioning that their son was always quite ready to take on the duties of life, and is mature beyond his years. This fact is represented in the fact that Mohit Patel has found success as a multi-talented entrepreneur at an age when most other people are still figuring out their path in life whether it be professionally or personally.

Mohit Patel is an inspiration to the youth

It is easy to say that Mohit Patel sets a strong standard for the youth of India today. With a generation looking to make quick money without putting in all the effort required for it, Mohit Patel has made working hard a trend again. Indeed, he can be quoted as saying, “Success comes from those who have the dedication to go on despite all challenges. The person who rises from failure and continues to put in their best effort is the successful one.”

We hope that Mohit Patel and MP Media keep making headlines in the years to come!

