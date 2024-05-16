A Heartfelt Motherhood Tribute at YFLO Delhi with Sharmila Tagore and Sara Ali Khan

New Delhi (India), May 16: The Young FICCI Ladies Organization (YFLO) in Delhi recently organised an event entitled “Celebrating Moms: Embracing the Magic of Motherhood.”

This special gathering brought together members of YFLO Delhi and their beloved mothers to honour the spirit of motherhood. The event featured touching moments and captivating tales that underscored the unique relationship between mothers and their children.

A key feature of the gathering was the powerful stories shared by distinguished guests Mrs. Sharmila Tagore and Ms. Sara Ali Khan. They recounted their groundbreaking experiences and reflected on the delights and challenges of motherhood, captivating the attendees.

Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson of YFLO Delhi, commented on the event, saying, “Celebrating Moms was a tribute to the relentless love and sacrifices of mothers everywhere. Hosting such an inspiring event and experiencing the essence of motherhood firsthand was a privilege.”

Mrs. Sharmila Tagore, a celebrated actress and mother, remarked, “Motherhood is a journey enriched with significant moments of joy and personal growth. It was uplifting to witness so many mothers and daughters celebrating this wonderful relationship.”

Ms. Sara Ali Khan, noted actor and granddaughter, also shared her thoughts, “Motherhood epitomises true love and altruism. Events like these reinforce the strength and resilience that every mother embodies.” The event concluded with great success, leaving participants with lasting memories and a deeper appreciation for the wonders of motherhood.



