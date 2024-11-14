A Heavenly Musical Night Featuring Mohammed Vakil

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] November 14: Under the enchanting glow of the moon, yet another musical edition of Naushad Academy of Hindustani Sangeet was held on Sunday 10th Nov 2024 at the Naushad Academy ground in Andheri West which set the stage for an unforgettable night of music & poetry. Renowned singer Mohammed Vakil, accompanied by his talented band, brought to life the essence of legendary compositions.

The evening was graced by the graceful and elegant TV host Sheeba Lateef, whose warmth and charm welcomed the audience.

The event was attended by notable figures, including the suave actor Akbar Khan, who fondly reminisced about Naushad Sahab's contribution to the music of his film Taj Mahal. Also present was Advocate Majeed Memon, a close friend of Naushad, who shared memories of their bond. Mohammed Vakil honored Naushad Sahab's legacy by singing “Dil Se Tere Khayal Ko Behla Raha Hun Main,” a song that deeply resonated with the audience.

Mohammed Vakil captivated the gathering with his renditions of popular classics such as:

Koi Saghar Dil Ko Behlata Nahi

Jab Dil Se Dil Takrata Hai

Aaya Tere Dar Par Deewana (originally sung by Mohammed Vakil from the film Veer-Zaara)

Prem Jogan Banke

Ranjish Hi Sahi

A heartwarming moment came when Mohammed Vakil invited his son, Najmul Hussain, to perform the beloved “Koi Fariyad Tere Dil Mein Dabi Ho Jaise”. The audience was amazed by Najmul's talent, as he demonstrated the same passion and skill as his father.

Mohammed Vakil's performance was enriched by his exceptional band: Iqbal Warsi on violin, Abshar Ahmed on guitar, Zuber Warsi on tabla, Saif on octopad and Rashid on keyboard.

To ensure a successful event, the Permanent Trustees of Naushad Academy of Hindustani Sangeet, President Shri Rehman Naushad, world-renowned legendary music composer and the Secretary Shri Uttam Singh, esteemed music composer-producer, son of Shri Uttam Singh and the Treasurer Shri Gurmeet Singh, Mrs. Shahnaaz Parveen Matiur Rehman, Mrs. Jasvinder Kaur, Mrs. Umaarah Mutiur Rehman, the event organizer and Gurmeet Singh's dear family friend Ms. Parmeet Kaur along with his media consultant and dear family friend David Allan Vaz have all worked tirelessly and made significant efforts making this evening of music, poetry, and camaraderie truly memorable.

