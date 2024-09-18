A Homecoming of Vision and Innovation: Dr. B.K. Modi (Raja Rishi) Returns to Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 18: Dr. B.K. Modi (Raja Rishi), an Indian-born Singaporean citizen and prominent industrialist, has returned to India after 25 years abroad. Known for his contributions to business, technology, and wellness, Dr. Modi is committed to supporting India's development and future growth.

As the founder and chairman of the Modi Group, a global conglomerate with diverse interests spanning Infratech, healthcare, technology, financial services, and entertainment, Dr. Modi has long been at the forefront of innovation. His recent return to India comes with a renewed focus on contributing to the nation’s growth, and his vision includes significant investments in infrastructure and healthcare.

In January 2024, Dr Modi announced two major initiatives: the development of an Industrial Smart City in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, and Saket Health City in Delhi. With an investment exceeding USD 1 billion, these projects are set to modernise India’s infrastructure and elevate its global standing. Both projects align with the government’s goals for economic development and aim to create jobs and enhance quality of life.

Dr Modi is actively working alongside government entities, industry bodies, and local communities to explore further opportunities for development in India. His strategic focus includes creating smart industrial cities, strengthening healthcare infrastructure, and empowering the youth through education and entrepreneurship.

Akshay Sehgal, CEO of the Delhi Projects for Modi Group, noted the impact of these developments: “The valuation of Saket Health City, with its 2.4 million square feet of commercial development and its strong rental value, has been a key driver of these initiatives.”

“As the Founder and Chairman of the OCI Investment Forum, I aim to inspire the OCI communities across the globe in making India the No. 1 economy in the world,” Dr. Modi said.

Dr. Modi expressed his enthusiasm for this new chapter: “India has always been close to my heart. I am excited to return at a time of great opportunity and look forward to leveraging global insights to contribute to local progress in meaningful ways.”

Beyond business, Dr. B.K Modi, a visionary billionaire who is also spiritually rich, is known for his deep commitment to spiritual and humanitarian causes. Honoured with the title of “Raja Rishi” by all four Shankaracharyas, his leadership reflects a balance between material success and spiritual depth.

