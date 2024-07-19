A Huge Success of the 2nd Edition of The MSME Times Excellence Awards & Business Conference 2024 Organized by IBEM Solutions LLP

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 19: IBEM SOLUTIONS LLP, a prominent Delhi-based advertising company, has achieved a remarkable milestone by hosting the second edition of The MSME Times Excellence Awards & Business Conference 2024, powered by B2Bstreets.com. Held at Crowne Plaza Mayur Vihar, New Delhi, the event saw an overwhelming attendance of over 300 representatives from various business sectors across India. Among them were 100 esteemed awardees from all corners of the country, recognized for their outstanding contributions to the MSME sector.

The event was inaugurated by distinguished guests including Bollywood actor Manoj Bakshi, Dr Tanweer Alam (Add. Director IIP), Peter Hobwani from the Embassy of Zimbabwe, and the IBEM Management Team.

In his inaugural speech, Sunny Rathore, Founder & Director of the IBEM Group of companies and a renowned Bollywood actor, expressed his gratitude to all attendees and shared the vision behind The MSME Times Excellence Awards. He emphasized how this platform aids all GDP stakeholders, enabling attendees to learn about current government schemes, network with peers, and gain insights from industry legends along with valuable recommendations.

The conference featured three informative business sessions conducted by officials from the MSME Department, Government of India (Sunil Kumar, Asst. Director), the GeM Department (Manender Pal Singh, Government E-Marketplace), and a session on foreign trade policies by Ranjan Upreti, who also addressed audience queries.

Esteemed guests such as Jay Saraswat (CEO), Ravi Saraswat, and Sidharth Sehgal (Managing Directors) graced the occasion. Attendees were further inspired by a dynamic session from motivational speaker Author Sherry.

Peter Hobwani from the Embassy of Zimbabwe provided insights into India-Zimbabwe trade relations, while the presence of renowned Bollywood actor Manoj Bakshi added glitz to the ceremony as he felicitated the awardees.

The esteemed Group Chairman, Kartar Singh Rathore, graced the event with his blessings and words of encouragement for the organizing team. The audience was enthralled by a soulful performance by Haryanavi singer Akki Aryan, who captivated everyone with his beautiful melodies.

As a grand finale, the company directors proudly launched the second edition of the print magazine, THE MSME TIMES, which includes essential corporate information, industry news, and exclusive content featuring all the esteemed awardees. Additionally, a special lucky draw with surprise gifts and WMTC holiday gift vouchers added excitement to the event.

The MSME Times Excellence Awards 2024 was made possible through the support and sponsorship of leading organizations such as Foodees Group of Consultants, Sharma Billiard Accessories, Fine Acres Pvt. Ltd., Mahant Enterprise, Blue Mount Udyog Pvt. Ltd., and RTC Ads Advertisement Pvt. Ltd., whose contributions were instrumental in ensuring the event's success.

Key topics highlighted at the event included GDP, benefits and schemes for MSMEs, and the Indian economy, providing a platform for attendees to engage in enriching discussions throughout the day-long session.

List of Awardees:

The Pack Hub, Himanshu Raj , Hydraulic & Pneumatic Products, Medical & Surgical Solutions, National Machinery Works, Indian Glasswool Industries, Biofresh, Ryaann Ace Urbane Sittings, Babaji Udyog, Gupta Plastics, Ankit Goyal, Anjala Devi, Kamtronics Technology Pvt. Ltd. , JK Tiles Machinery, Ambika Packaging Solution, Artics Decor, Dinesh Yadav, Snooky, Dzinepack, IndiCorp IT Solutions Pvt. Ltd. , Ranjana Gautam, HSBS Retails Pvt. Ltd., A-Clean Club Machinery, LeModish, Codera Smart Kids, J.S. Engineering Co. (Sohal), Eagle Speed Overseas Logistics, Ashok Joshi, Atal Hose & Engineering Works Pvt. Ltd. , Aggarwal Namkeen, Gendalal Corporation (OPC) Pvt. Ltd. , RAK LED Solutions, Rammi Enterprises, Sabson Global Impex, Brown Trade, Sonni Traders, Forever Enterprises, M.K. Enterprises, Prisha Dustbins Pvt. Ltd. , D.A.Y. Insurance Broker Pvt. Ltd. , Pinki Tours & Travels Ltd., RC Packaging Industries, Magna Films And Events, Xtreme Machines, Sunlite Organic, Flowmech Engineers Pvt. Ltd., AV Packaging Industry, Samarpal Jawla, Kalpvriksh Publishing House, Ultra Tile Machine, Mahant Enterprise, Four Quadrants Matrix Pvt. Ltd. , Dfurniture, JIS Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Ek Updesh Media, Mahaved Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, Atharvveda Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Dr Girish Gupta, Manisha Sharma, SSB Associate, AVI Creations, Shiv Vani Telecom, Himalayan Oxy Enterprise, Sumi Guwahati Baking Class, Vishal Gupta, Dr Tanweer Alam, Author Sherry, Raajan Maluuja Arts Gallery, Vayu Art & Crafts, Career beacon, Grahshanti Dhoop, Handiculture, Gayatri Food Products, Prabhat, Apne Log, Meenu Arora, Pride Healthcare, DGTLmart Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Business Vijeta, Grow Green, Dr JVS Bhaskar, Perfection Consulting India Pvt. Ltd., Varalika Medical Industries Pvt. Ltd., Varalika Medical Industries Pvt. Ltd., Akki Aryan & U-Ball Services Pvt. Ltd.

About IBEM Solutions LLP:

IBEM Solutions LLP is a distinguished digital marketing and advertising company specializing in digital marketing, filmmaking, brand management, media and event management, B2B marketplace, and award show and conference organization.

Co-powered By:

The event received invaluable support from the group of companies K12News, The Film Framers, MSME News, Webmobril Technologies, WM Staffing, WMTC, Webmobril Gaming Studios, and Brijcare.

Supported By:

Grow Green, HPP, JK Tiles Machinery, Biofresh, Fun Fine, Xtreme Machines, Jawla Advance Technology LLP, Dfurniture, Ryaan Ace Urbane Sittings, FIWA, Artics Decor & Kamsonic.

