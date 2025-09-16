A landmark Teacher’s Day celebration by MCOA: Announcement of ‘Maha Mock Test’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16: Representing coaching class owners across the state, a non-profit, The Maharashtra Class Owners' Association (MCOA), hosted its annual Teacher's Day celebration and awards ceremony at Dadar's Ravindra Natya Mandir on September 13.

The celebration brought together educators and policymakers to recognize the teachers' contributions and unveil initiatives to transform the state's academic landscape. The event's highlight was the announcement of the ‘Maha Mock Test,' India's first-ever statewide mock examination initiative for MH-CET and JEE aspirants.

It was spearheaded by Klasy Innovations in collaboration with MCOA, presented by CBS and powered by Prometric, bringing international testing credibility to Maharashtra. Through this programme, students across Maharashtra will experience a simulated exam environment that replicates the conditions of the JEE and CET exams. The added benefits include remedial insights and remote follow-ups.

The initiative's symbolism:

Launch on MCOA's Teacher's Day celebration on September 13: An opportunity to honour educators.

Deadline for Registration on Children's Day i.e. November 14: Reinforcing the initiative's dedication to student aspirations.

Strategic Exam Alignment: To prepare students ahead of the JEE (January and April) and MHT-CET (May) exams with timely interventions.

The President of MCOA, Mr. Prajesh Trotsky, remarked that the Maha Mock Test is more about empowerment and revolutionizing the learning process. Over 5,000 coaching classes are coming together for the first time to deliver world-class testing standards, ensuring every student from Mumbai, Nagpur, or even Nandurbar gets equal access.

The event was attended by distinguished guests, including Dr. Sandeep Jha, Sandeep Group of Institutes' Chairman (Nasik & Bihar), as the Chief Guest, along with Guests of Honour Mr. Shreyaan Daga, Co-Founder & CEO of OLL, and the youngest entrepreneur featured on Shark Tank India. Mr. Mangesh Nayak, Retired Sub-Inspector and 26/11 hero, credited for capturing terrorist Ajmal Kasab.

MCOA also honoured teachers and class owners who had completed over 30 years of service and crossed 50 years. Awards were presented across multiple categories, including School, Science, Arts, Commerce, NGO, Other Boards, and Authors, to celebrate their lifelong contributions. The cultural segment featured prominent singer Munnawar Ali and an electrifying performance by Young Drugs, recognized Indian beatboxing champions.

A few key announcements by MCOA for strengthening the coaching ecosystem:

FORCE (Forum of Registered Coaching Educators) Formation: Coalition of eight coaching organizations statewide to jointly advocate on policy issues, including the proposed Coaching Class Regulation Bill and GST reforms.

Coalition of eight coaching organizations statewide to jointly advocate on policy issues, including the proposed Coaching Class Regulation Bill and GST reforms. CBS Foundation Collaboration: Covering of group insurance schemes for teachers, aptitude testing for students, career guidance and more.

Covering of group insurance schemes for teachers, aptitude testing for students, career guidance and more. Seed Ball Initiative: A mission to plant 10 lakh trees and conduct one crore seed ball tossings, collaborating with SAAZ Entertainment.

A mission to plant 10 lakh trees and conduct one crore seed ball tossings, collaborating with SAAZ Entertainment. CSR Partnership: Joining hands with the Raj Foundation for skill development, placement drives for differently-abled students, and more.

The MCOA, with its motto “Empowering Educators, Enriching Students,” advocates for policy reforms, drives innovation in education, and safeguards the interests of coaching professionals.

