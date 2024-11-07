A Lyrical Journey of Love's Infinite Possibilities: Meet the Author Behind Unbound Love

SMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 7: On October 20th, Sunday, author Ratno Jyoti bound everyone in love at the meet-and-greet at Higginbothams Bookstore, Bangalore. Beginning with an introduction of his first novel Unbound Love, Ratno Jyoti soon made the event the perfect venue for conversations about love and fate, the two main themes of the novel.

The much-anticipated event was hosted by Foster Reads and began with an engaging introduction and a lively Q&A session, where attendees explored Ratno Jyoti's writing journey and the inspiration behind Unbound Love. The meet-and-greet also provided a great opportunity for attendees to engage with the author on a personal level as they dived into questions about his creative process and received exclusive signed copies of his work.

Following this discussion, Ratno Jyoti captivated the audience with a book reading, providing a glimpse into Unbound Love. A poignant tale of two star-crossed lovers, Gautam and Mary, Unbound Love is an emotional journey that delves into the complexities of love and fate.

Bookstagrammers got an opportunity to engage in one-on-one interactions with the author, allowing for meaningful exchanges about the craft of writing and the nuances of his characters. This also served as an opportunity for valuable content creation.

The event concluded with signing copies for Unbound Love, refreshments and distribution of goodies for everyone. With Bookstagrammers from across the city in attendance, the event served as a perfect backdrop for sparking meaningful literary discussions and insights.

Whether aspiring writers, fans of romantic fiction, or those simply seeking an inspiring literary afternoon, this meet-and-greet proved to be an unmissable experience for all.

Author Ratno Jyoti, a civil engineer by profession residing in Silchar, Assam, has written draws inspiration from his upbringing in the pristine Himalayan foothills. His writing beautifully reflects his real-life experiences, capturing the unfiltered charm of simpler settings and the majestic landscapes of his homeland.

