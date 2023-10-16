A Month of Pink: Dr. Atreya and Medanta Hospital Pledge to Boost Breast Cancer Awareness

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 16: Breast cancer, often dubbed the silent epidemic, has been a major health concern for women across the globe. In countries with rampant cancer diagnoses, the significance of dedicated oncologists and state-of-the-art medical facilities becomes even more paramount.

Dr. Harshvardhan Atreya, with over 15 years of experience in the medical field, is a beacon of hope for many. Having studied at esteemed institutions like AIIMS and the Cancer Institute in Adyar, Chennai, he has a reputation for treating some of the most challenging oncology cases. Today, he is a pivotal figure at Medanta Hospital, Lucknow, an institution renowned for its cutting-edge facilities and patient-centric approach.

Understanding Breast Cancer, Breast cancer stands as the most frequently diagnosed cancer in women worldwide. It originates when cells in the breast mutate and proliferate uncontrollably, culminating in a tumour. These lumps can range from benign to malignant. The latter, if left untreated, can lead to breast cancer. Symptoms to watch out for include:

* A palpable lump in the breast

* Alterations in breast shape

* Skin dimpling

* Discharge from the nipple

* Red or scaly skin patches

Factors that elevate the risk of breast cancer encompass age, genetic predispositions, personal history of breast cancer, and specific changes in breast tissue.

October is not just another month on the calendar. For Dr. Harshvardhan Atreya and countless others in the medical community, it symbolizes #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth. It's a time to amplify the message about the importance of early detection and treatment of this disease.

Catching breast cancer in its nascent stages drastically augments the likelihood of successful treatment. Regular mammograms, self-breast examinations, and a thorough understanding of the risk factors are indispensable in recognizing the preliminary indicators of breast cancer.

As the month progresses, Dr. Atreya's clarion call becomes even more potent. Supported by Medanta Hospital, his efforts are geared towards enhancing awareness, promoting early detection, and ensuring prompt treatment of breast cancer. The adage "Together, we can make a difference" rings true, especially in this context.

In challenging times, figures like Dr. Harshvardhan Atreya and establishments like Medanta Hospital emerge as stalwarts of hope, determination, and resilience. Their unwavering commitment to the cause is a testament to their dedication to saving lives and making a tangible difference in oncology.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor