A New Horizon in Patient Care: Jehangir Hospital's Advanced Catheterisation Programme

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 27: Jehangir Hospital, trusted for nearly eight decades, has unveiled its newly upgraded, one of the largest and most advanced Catheterisation Programme, setting a new benchmark in advanced medical care. Designed for cutting-edge diagnostic and therapeutic interventions, this facility enhances treatment standards for cardiac, neurovascular, and vascular conditions. The programme is supported by Mr Pheroz Pudumjee, Director and President of Thermax Limited, and Meher Pudumjee, Chairperson of Thermax Limited.

Pheroz Pudumjee, expressed, "Supporting Jehangir Hospital in upgrading its Catheterisation Programme aligns with our commitment to impactful healthcare initiatives. This facility exemplifies how philanthropy and healthcare can come together to create a healthier future for those in need."

Meher Pudumjee, added, "While education remains our primary focus, we also believe in contributing to community health and well-being. By supporting this state-of-the-art facility, we aim to enhance care quality across the region, including for underprivileged communities, ensuring the highest standards of treatment."

Commenting on the launch, Vinod Sawantwadkar, CEO of Jehangir Hospital, emphasized the significance of this development: "This is more than just an expansion of our infrastructure; it's a testament to our unwavering commitment to bringing world-class patient care. Our new Catheterisation Suite reflects our vision of ensuring that every patient receives the best care possible, right when needed." "The USP of our Catheterisation Suite is its 24/7 operation, along with the availability of specialist doctors ensuring timely interventions for emergency cases, ably supported by qualified staff. "Our focus on time-sensitive interventions reflects our unwavering commitment to saving lives and improving recovery outcomes," he added.

Spanning 4,000 square feet, the new Catheterisation Suite at Jehangir Hospital doubles its capacity for interventional procedures. Featuring dual Cath Labs, this 24/7 facility is designed for efficiency and patient comfort, offering:

-Radial Lounge: A calming space for post-procedure recovery, allowing patients to walk back to recovery within hours.

-Consultation Chambers: Streamlined doctor-patient interactions for clear communication about procedures and recovery plans.

- Pre- and Post-Operative Wards: Comprehensive care to support patients before and after procedures.

- In-House Pharmacy: Quick, seamless access to medications for uninterrupted care.

- This suite reflects Jehangir Hospital's commitment to enhancing patient care at every step.

Dr. Ajit Mehta, a Senior Cardiologist at the Jehangir Hospital, emphasizes the value of radial catheterisation, stating: "Our advanced facilities align perfectly with our commitment to exceptional patient care, ensuring faster recovery and improved health metrics. Patients typically remain in recovery for just 4-6 hours before resuming their normal activities." He further added, "Early ambulation improves clinical outcomes and reduces morbidity."

Cutting-Edge Technology Redefining Interventional Procedures

Jehangir Hospital's Catheterisation Suite features cutting-edge technologies to enhance the precision, safety, and efficacy of interventional procedures:

-Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS): Enables optimal stent placement with detailed imaging during angioplasty.

-Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT): Provides high-resolution visuals for precise interventions, minimizing complications.

- Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR): Assesses arterial conditions accurately for targeted treatments.

- Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL): A revolutionary method for safely managing calcified plaques in complex cases.

Dr. J. S. Dugal, Senior Cardiologist and HoD of Cardiology at Jehangir Hospital, highlights the transformative impact of these technologies: "With these innovations, we can approach even the most complex cases with unmatched precision and efficiency. The integration of advanced tools shortens recovery times, enabling minimally invasive treatments that improve the quality of life for our patients. Every minute saved during procedures brings us closer to saving lives. In our practice, every minute saved means muscle saved, and with the 24/7 availability of the Cath Lab, we can ensure timely interventions to preserve heart muscle."

Comprehensive Care Across Specialities

The suite brings together specialists from cardiology, neurology, and vascular interventions, supported by in-house anaesthetists. This multidisciplinary approach ensures comprehensive, personalized care. The team benefits from a state-of-the-art Emergency Department with protocols for faster response times. Our unique Clinical Codes, CODE STROKE and CODE CARDIAC, streamline interventions, ensuring immediate care from the moment the ambulance arrives. Postoperative recovery is seamlessly managed by our Intensive Care Unit.

Code Cardiac - A Blueprint for Swift Cardiac Emergency Response.

Jehangir Hospital's Golden Hour Protocols and reduced Door-to-Balloon Time strategies emphasize urgent care, with the suite's 24/7 readiness ensuring timely, life-saving treatments. "Code Cardiac" activates a specialized team in the ER, including nursing staff, technicians, support staff, and counselors, with the on-call cardiologist promptly alerted. This streamlined approach ensures quick interventions and keeps families involved in care decisions. After ER assessment, patients are swiftly transferred to the Cath Lab for necessary procedures, with continuous monitoring and ventilatory support if needed.

The Catheterisation Suite offers specialized care across several disciplines:

-Cardiac Interventions: Minimally invasive diagnostics, angioplasty (PCI), and stent placement guided by IVUS and OCT.

-Vascular Solutions: Peripheral and carotid angiography, and venous filter insertions for clot prevention.

- Neurovascular Expertise: Stroke management and aneurysm treatments using advanced imaging and minimally invasive techniques.

- Other Innovations: TAVR and TMVR for aortic and mitral valve conditions, improving patient outcomes.

Adding to the chorus of commendation, Dr. Anand Alurkar, Senior Neuro Interventional Consultant, highlighted the suite's transformative impact: "As an interventionalist, the presence of such a comprehensive facility elevates our ability to deliver care that combines expertise with technological excellence. This suite not only enhances procedural accuracy but also ensures that our patients experience improved outcomes and comfort throughout their journey." He further emphasized, "A key benefit is the minimal, almost negligible radiation exposure for both patients and doctors, thanks to the latest technology."

-Device closure

Cardiac Rehabilitation Program

Jehangir Hospital's Department of Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation offers a tailored cardiac rehabilitation program for patients during recovery and post-discharge. Initiated during admission and continued for 2-6 weeks post-discharge, the program is designed by the treating cardiologist and supported by trained physiotherapists, clinical nutritionists, and psychologists. The program includes 12 one-hour sessions held twice a week, focusing on exercise, education, and psychological support, with progress measured periodically.

Beyond treatment, the Catheterisation Suite is a hub for innovation, research, and education, contributing to shaping future medical professionals. The hospital offers postgraduate training under the Diplomate of National Board and collaborates with the Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine for specialized courses. Fellowships in stroke neurology and emergency medicine further solidify its reputation.

Jehangir Hospital's upgraded Catheterisation Suite exemplifies its commitment to redefining patient care, blending cutting-edge technology with compassionate service, and shaping a healthier future.

As Dr. Col S. S. Gill, Medical Director, eloquently states "By blending top-tier expertise with transformative technology, we are setting new benchmarks in healthcare." He further adds, "The opening of this advanced Catheterisation Suite represents a significant leap forward for Jehangir Hospital. From cutting-edge technology to a highly skilled team, every element has been meticulously planned to deliver exceptional outcomes. We are proud to offer a facility that serves the diverse and critical needs of our community." Our strict protocols at Jehangir Hospital ensure that treatment begins as soon as we receive the first call for the ambulance or when the patient walks into our hospital.

With the Catheterisation Suite, Jehangir Hospital reaffirms its commitment to compassionate, patient-centric care driven by innovation and expertise. This enhancement is not just a response to current needs but a proactive step towards addressing the evolving healthcare demands of the community.

