A One-On-One Conversation with Ravi Rajapaksha: The CEO & Founder of Nextenco

In an era of extreme transparency, controlling the conversation and creating your own narrative is incredibly challenging, which is why companies and entrepreneurs hire public relations firms to communicate on their behalf. This is where Ravi Rajapaksha, a Sri Lankan entrepreneur and a highly sought-after PR strategist and media publicist, comes in. He is the CEO and founder of one of the fastest-growing PR firms on Instagram.



Today, we are going to expose some of the interesting revelations that led him to success and hear his story of building a successful PR firm in his own words.

Q: How did you start Nextenco?

I was an entrepreneur for a long time before I started Nextenco. When I first started my business, I wanted to be a mentor and guide to other entrepreneurs who wanted to build their dreams. I loved helping people create things that were bigger than themselves, so when the opportunity came up to start my own company, it was just natural for me.

Also, I have always loved working in the media and communications fields. I have always felt and believed there is so much room for growth in this industry, and I wanted to become a part of it. In addition, when I was younger, my father always told me that if you don't try something new every now and then, you will never know whether or not it's for you. He is right!

Q: When entrepreneurs start a business, there is a vision that they hold of what it will become over time and how it will change the world. When you created Nextenco, what was your vision for the company?

My vision for Nextenco was to create an agency that would provide services to small- and medium-sized companies that are looking for ways to increase their visibility through social media platforms and reputed media outlets.



Nextenco's mission has always been to help businesses grow by using social media as a tool to connect with customers and potential clients. We use social media as part of our strategy for engaging people in conversations about our client's brands or industries—and then we leverage those conversations into opportunities for sales leads or new customers through content marketing or social CRM programs.

Q: Let's talk about your most recent position, which is now being a PR strategist and a publicist for musicians and influencers.



Well, I work with artists from all over the world, helping them connect with their fans on social media platforms. I get to work with musicians who are at different stages in their careers. Some artists are just starting out and need help getting their music heard by more people, while others have already built their fan bases and want to take their brands to the next level by growing their audiences. It's also exciting because social media is constantly changing, so every day is different from the last. It keeps things interesting! I also help them build relationships with other influencers in the industry so that they can share each other's work and get more exposure.



I help artists manage their online presence and build their brands while they're on tour or away from home. I also help them create content that will attract new fans, increase their engagement with current fans, and expand their audiences. On the other hand, I work with brands to develop social media strategies that are aligned with their business goals. I help them identify the right influencers for specific projects and then manage those relationships over time so that clients always have access to relevant content for their audience segments.

Q: How has social media helped in expanding your business?



Social media has played an enormous role in expanding my business and keeping me connected with my audience. It's also helped me build connections with influencers who can help my clients reach new audiences and grow their businesses. I first put myself out there on Instagram as a travel influencer, where I managed to grow a substantial following in a short period of time. It also introduced me to potential clients and has helped me establish a reliable network of ambassadors who regularly recommend my work to their own followers.

Q: You have gained a huge following online and on social media. How do you stay connected with your audience?

The best way to stay connected with any audience is by being genuine, authentic, and transparent. I'm always reading comments on social media, and I try to respond to people who reach out with questions or compliments. I also work hard to create content that is interesting and valuable for my audience. When you post something that people enjoy, they'll share it with their friends and followers, which helps spread your message even further. I work with a few dozen artists and influencers on a regular basis, and I try to keep my audience up-to-date on what I'm doing through social media. It's important to me that people know that I'm not just in it for myself—I want them to know that they're part of something bigger than themselves.

Q: What is the best and worst part of being an entrepreneur, and what advice would you give to young individuals who want to become entrepreneurs?



In my view, the best part about being an entrepreneur is that it gives you the freedom and space to do what you love—and not just because you're getting paid for it! I also enjoy being an entrepreneur because I get to meet new people, learn more about themselves and their thoughts, and experience new things that only happen when you start your own business. The worst part of being an entrepreneur, or shall I say, the hardest part, is the fear of being failed, with full responsibility as a mere employee. But that's something you can overcome with patience, perseverance, and diligence.



As for advice, I would advise them to use social media as a way to connect with their core audience and create content that is useful and relevant. It's important to create an authentic voice while also making sure it sounds like your brand.



Q: Lastly, how do you feel we can use technological developments to create more connections and forge more opportunities to advance global connectivity?



We all have access to more technology than ever before, and that is a good thing. In particular, through social media platforms, we can communicate with people around the world in seconds and learn about new opportunities, cultures, and perspectives. We have the tools and resources to connect with people from all over the world, but many of us still don't take advantage of them. I believe that we should use technology to build better connections between people from around the world, as it could help to expand our minds, open up new opportunities, and better prepare us for the future.

