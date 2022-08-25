A powerhouse singing talent: Sujata Manjhi

August 25: A rare musical talent that has emerged from the bylanes of Kolkata, Sujata Manjhi, a young girl, followed her dreams of becoming a singer. Her state is known for its deep-rooted music culture and arts, producing many great musicians in the country. Sujatha is no different, a budding artist, whose passion for singing made her quit her graduation in Arts and pursue music full time.

Born on the 21st of June in 1989 into a middle-class family who had lost her father, late Mr. Satyanaryan Manjhi and mother, Mrs. Mina Devi, Sujata had to endure her fair share of struggles. She also has two sisters and a brother who she cares dearly, looking out for each other. Her siblings are musically inclined, enabling her to strive for her dreams of becoming a singer.

Sujata’s passion for singing fuelled her desire to excel and propelled her every step. She knew it was hard to make a name in the music industry, so she determined to seek avenues to showcase her talent. It allows for her talent to be known to the world.

With a lot of hard work and struggles to make a foray into the music world, she fought all odds and got an opportunity from Mumbai-based SJ Beats Original, who recognized her talent and found her unique vocals worth giving a chance. They made her sing an original and begin her journey in music. The song’s lyrics were sung in the past also by Sujata and had been published by a Kolkata publication called Raga. The recent song “Kudi Gulabi” got mileage on YouTube.

Sujata Manjhi started with five songs for an album called Manzil Mushkil. Headlining this project got her experience of the actual happenings in the music industry. She loved the feeling of being in a recording studio, which was a gratifying experience of singing with so many musicians and collaborators for an album. And this was published by Raga in Kolkata, getting her much-needed recognition. This also resulted in grand facilitation by Satyam, a production team based in Kolkata, which happens to be part of the Bengali film industry.

The album became her first step toward reaching her goal of becoming a singer. Sujata Manjhi has collaborated four more times with Satyam. They have produced four video songs in Bengali with two solo songs by her and duets with other known vocalists of the Bengali film industry. Her brother, who followed her closely, also has an inherent talent for music and has recorded a solo video song ready to be published on YouTube.

While Kudi Gulabi was her first break in Mumbai, it was a wonderful experience that got her to reach a wider audience and let them know her singing prowess. Her collaboration for the music album of Manzil Mushkil allowed her to learn a new language. However, pronouncing Urdu words was difficult. She managed to pull it off easily, making the song seem seamless with her melodious voice.

In the songs from the album Manzil Mushkil, published by Raga on YouTube, the audiences like her voice in the title song Manzil Mushkil, Tujhe Yaadon Mein, Kuch Nasha, Jab Pyar Hi Nahi Tha, and Tu Hi Meri Manzil. Her four new video songs in Bengali will be out soon and are much awaited by all her fans and those who love her voice.

