"A Real Encounter" Set for Nationwide Release on November 15

New Delhi [India], November 6: The much-anticipated thriller A Real Encounter is set for a nationwide release on November 15, bringing audiences a gripping story inspired by a true police encounter in Gujarat. Directed by Sabir Shaikh and produced by Pradip Churiwal under the banner of MacNeil Engineering Limited, the film delivers an engaging storyline, with Shahbaz Khan in a lead role as an encounter specialist. Distribution is managed by Balakrishna Srivastav of A One Cine Creation, ensuring the film reaches a wide audience across India.

The plot centers around Muskaan, a young woman at the heart of a controversial encounter, with suspenseful questions about her innocence. The cast includes Shahbaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Mushtaq Khan, Raza Murad, Ali Khan, Himaayat Alam Ali, Akhilesh Verma, Bratuti Ganguly, Anil Nagrath, Rakesh Pujara, Sangeeta Singh, Rishikesh Tiwari, Amrit Dujari, and Kaleem Akhtar who bring intensity to their roles. The story is written by pradip Churiwal. The trailer, which has been well-received, features powerful dialogues like, "No one knows who will conduct whose encounter next," and Raza Murad's impactful line, "This encounter is fake."

In addition to Hindi, A Real Encounter will also be released in Gujarati, reflecting its regional roots. The film includes a courtroom drama that explores the pressures faced by policemen carrying out encounters, revealing the moral dilemmas they encounter under orders.

Director Sabir Shaikh has woven a social message throughout the film, emphasizing the importance of parental supervision to keep children on the right path. Mushtaq Khan, known for his comedic roles, steps into an emotional role as Muskaan's father and commended Shaikh's vision. Anil Nagrath, who plays a politician, noted that the film portrays the calculated nature of politics realistically.

Catch A Real Encounter in theaters on November 15 for a compelling blend of action, suspense, and thought-provoking social themes.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor