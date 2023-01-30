A school that puts imparting education first: Taywade school for Quality education

New Delhi (India), January 30: Taywade public school is one of those schools that believe in putting education ahead of business. Nowadays most schools are more bent towards attaining profits instead of providing quality education to the future generation that will be the leaders and influencers of the upcoming generation.

Education is very important to provide students with a sense of moral values and ethics that will create an asset for the country. Taywade school is doing exceptional work for the education of children from rural backgrounds. They believe in providing students with top-notch education and facilities that will educate them about future contingencies and develop a problem-solving attitude.

The school is affiliated with two boards, CBSE and Maharashtra State board. The students are provided with facilities like well-equipped laboratories, great infrastructure, a library, exceptionally trained teachers, and an environment that encourages creativity and curiosity. Children are acquainted with both academic and extracurricular activities that help in their all-around development of the child.

Every year teachers are provided with training programs to keep them updated with the latest methodologies and teaching ideas so that the students are up-to-date with the latest developments. And the teachers focus on instilling values like teamwork, leadership, tolerance towards diversity, and much more. These values help a child when they step outside the walls of the school and into the real world. The school focuses on the overall development of a child including physical and mental aspects along with providing them with a problem-solving attitude.

Mrs. Prerna Jha, the School Principal of Taywade public school, says, “We believe that education is teaching how to overcome the practical life problems in real life instead of just memorizing the theorems and facts. We teach our students through experiential methods that prepare them for real-life problems. The teachers try to take the studies outside the classroom and teach through live examples to enhance understanding and knowledge of students.”

Skoodos Co-founder, Mrs. Shruti Verma is impressed by the zeal of this school to help children from rural backgrounds, she says, “Education nowadays has become a medium of business but it feels great to see schools who are still dedicated to teaching for the sake of imparting education and building up an asset for the country.”

