A Stellar Epicurean Food Experience in Ahmedabad at Palladium Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 25: SG Highway is a business area in Ahmedabad with several offices, malls, entertainment options, and other things to do. This area has become one of the most bustling and developed areas in Ahmedabad. No wonder this area has many top-notch restaurants and is undoubtedly one of the top food zones in Ahmedabad. You certainly cannot miss the restaurants in the well-known Palladium Ahmedabad, which has its charm while enjoying the shopping experience. Check out the top restaurants in SG Highway that you ought to try!

Ishaara

At Ishaara, the fact that the wait staff is speech and hearing impaired is secondary to the stunning interiors and the extensive Indian menu—comprising dishes from across regions. The aromas and flavours speak for each sumptuous dish. Inspiring Indian cuisine where unique ingredients and modern techniques come together to create a statement, one that pleases every palate.

“The idea behind Ishaara was to create a dining experience where the quality food and affable impeccable service spoke for themselves. Ishaara employs people with speech and hearing impairment exclusively as guest service associates because of certain key hospitality attributes they naturally possess, like joy, talent, dedication, focus, intuition and warmth – In-effect hiring them for their abilities and not disability. The food at Ishaara is presented with simple elegance. However, the depth that is soon experienced on the palate is a result of exploring the origins of these dishes and their journey through time and geographies”, says founder Prashant Issar.

CHA

Prepare to be captivated by the remarkable fusion of an open dining area and a restaurant embodied by CHA. This extraordinary establishment beckons you with its offering of exquisite, High-quality tiny eats, Unclouding tantalizing Dim Sums, Delectable Turnip Cakes, Flavorful Spring Rolls and delicious Cheung-Fung all served at remarkably affordable prices without compromising on speed.

Poult

Bringing world-class flavour and top-quality chicken to Ahmedabad’s favourite destination. From chicken wings to popcorn, burgers to rice bowls. For those seeking a milder alternative, poult caters to the relishers with their delectable grilled chicken options ensuring there’s something for everyone. And for true connoisseurs of fine taste, Poult tantalizes with a captivating range of Gourmet Burgers that promise to take your culinary adventure to new heights with Poult, You can rest assured that your taste buds will be taken on an unforgettable journey.

Caffe Allora

Step into the captivating world of Allora, where delectable flavors intertwine with engaging discussions, all centered around our magnificent 15-inch Napoli Pizza. Caffe Allora’s menu transcends the ordinary, offering a gastronomic journey that encompasses not only pizzas but also a Cornucopia of delights from the comforting embrace of pasta and the luxurious allure of Risottos to the soul-warming goodness of soups and the tantalizing array of Antipasti Caffe Allora cater to every culinary desire.

Chess Club opened at Caffe Allora is non-chargeable, and anyone can plan on every Wednesday & Thursday between 4 to 7 PM. The chess club is open is collaboration with Gujarat State Chess Association.

