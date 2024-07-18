‘’A Symbol of Inspiration: Smriti Mandhana’s Jersey Number 18’’ 

New Delhi (India) July 18 : In the world of Indian cricket, jersey numbers are more than just digits on a shirt. They are symbols of identity and inspiration. For both fans and players, these numbers often carry a deep emotional connection. One special story revolves around the jersey number 18, worn by the talented Smriti Mandhana.

Recently, Smriti Mandhana shared the interesting tale behind her jersey number during a podcast episode of Sustainable Tea with Shreya . Her story is one of luck and personal significance, with a connection to another cricket legend, Virat Kohli.



On the podcast, Smriti revealed that she initially wanted the number 7. This number was important to her because it was her roll number in school. However, when she joined the Indian cricket team, she found out that number 7 was already taken. She then started thinking about other options.

As it happened, the number 18 turned out to be the perfect choice. It wasn’t just a random pick. Number 18 is also Smriti’s birthdate, making it special to her. It felt like destiny that this number would become hers.



Interestingly, number 18 is also the jersey number of Virat Kohli, one of cricket’s biggest stars. For Smriti, sharing the same jersey number as Kohli is an honour and a source of motivation. While each player’s journey is unique, the shared number connects their stories, showing their commitment to excellence and love for the game.

During the podcast, Smriti spoke about how personal moments and luck can come together to create meaningful symbols in sports. Her choice of number, which started from practical reasons, became a big part of her identity on the cricket field. For fans, this story adds to their admiration for Smriti, showing how she finds meaning and inspiration in every part of her career.

In Indian cricket, where legends are made and numbers become iconic, Smriti Mandhana’s jersey number 18 stands out. Her story is a reminder that in sports, even small details can have deep meaning, inspiring fans and young cricketers everywhere.

https://youtu.be/13JWBZ4Z028?si=RLk7IKItsAXnTk4W

