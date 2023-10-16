A Symphony of Creativity and Indian Philosophy at Jehangir Art Gallery

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16: Dr Archana Srivastava, a renowned artist with a deep connection to Indian culture and philosophy, is set to unveil her latest exhibition, titled "Spiritual Reflections," at the esteemed Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai. This captivating show will feature 17 paintings and 7 installations.

Dr Srivastava's artworks delve deep into esoteric philosophical themes and have garnered international recognition, including the prestigious "Leonardo da Vinci International Award" in 2023. As the Founder and CEO of ArtSage, she has dedicated herself to preserving and promoting Indian art and heritage.

Art enthusiasts and connoisseurs will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in this spiritual journey from October 17th to 23rd October 2023, at Jehangir Art Gallery. In addition to Dr Srivastava's masterpieces, the exhibition will also feature sculptures by the esteemed senior artist, Bhagwan Rampure, providing a comprehensive exploration of Indian philosophy and spirituality.

This upcoming exhibition promises to be a captivating fusion of art, culture, and spirituality, inviting visitors to engage with the profound and soul-stirring creations of Dr Archana Srivastava and Bhagwan Rampure. Don't miss the chance to experience "Spiritual Reflections" and gain a deeper understanding of the rich tapestry of Indian heritage.

