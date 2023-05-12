A Tasteful Journey of World Class North Indian Flavours – PUNJAB GRILL Announces it is First Ever Outlet Opening in Indore!

Punjab Grill Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 12: A premium ode to classic Punjabi cuisine with a modern twist, Punjab Grill has taken its guests on a majestic culinary expedition of the Royal States of undivided Punjab since 2008. It is an endeavour by Lite Bite Foods, where the feeling of luxury is noticeable, as the restaurant chain is encapsulating more elements of Punjabi heritage and culinary culture.

A name that emanates grandeur, the restaurant chain is well-renowned for serving authentic, hearty, and delicious North Indian food, using age-old recipes and new-age cooking techniques.

Reaching new heights, Punjab Grill is delighted to announce its first outlet opening in Phoenix Citadel, Indore. The eatery brings forth the rich heritage of the undivided states of Punjab through its signature dishes like the soft and succulent Murgh Makhani, rich and creamy Dal Makhani, Paneer Tikka Multani, Banarasi Tamatar Kulcha, Malai Broccoli & Tandoori Chicken to name a few.

Known as the pioneer of the North-Indian cuisine, the food here is more than just a meal – it is a journey for your tastebuds, and it is an unmatchable experience.

Devour in this gastronomic journey with the lion of the culinary world – PUNJAB GRILL!

