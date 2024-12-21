A-THON Fuels VROOM 11th Edition with ASHVA 4×4 & 6×6, Showcasing Next-Gen Off-Road Power Sports

New Delhi [India], December 21: A-THON ALLTERRAIN arrives at VROOM's 11th Edition Drag Meet with the ASHVA 4×4 and ASHVA 6×6—machines engineered not merely for extreme off-road performance, but as statements of unparalleled distinction. These models, crafted for the connoisseur, represent a rare blend of strength, refinement, and exclusivity. Each ASHVA is not just a vehicle but a legacy reserved for those few who understand that true luxury speaks in quiet elegance, inviting only the most discerning to experience it.

Through a strictly Invitation-Only Elite Priority Access, A-THON ALLTERRAIN extends an exclusive opportunity to a carefully chosen few at VROOM. This is not an open offering but a curated selection for those aligned with the ASHVA ethos of rarity and excellence. Acquiring an ASHVA signifies membership in an elite circle where the appreciation for precision, power, and presence is not a pursuit but a way of life.

“Entering the Legacy of possessing an ASHVA is far more than acquiring an off-road machine; it's an entry into an elite world of unparalleled luxury and privilege. As an ASHVA owner, you gain may membership to the exclusive ASHVA Privilege Membership—a realm reserved for those who expect only the finest. This includes private access to exclusive ASHVA Elite events, bespoke personalisation options to craft your vehicle to your unique taste, and a dedicated concierge service to cater to every detail. Members also enjoy lifetime VIP maintenance, priority service, and exclusive access to A-THON's network of associate off-roading tracks, with unlimited access to its premier track at HOSKOTE, Bangalore. With ASHVA's private track days, guided off-road adventures, and high-end amenities designed solely for its owners, each journey transcends the road, becoming a statement of prestige, power, and refinement”.

The ASHVA 4×4 and ASHVA 6×6, featured on VROOM's custom track, exemplify a new era in luxury off-road capability. The ASHVA 4×4 will demonstrate its prowess quietly yet commandingly, captivating those who recognise uncompromising engineering and elegance. The ASHVA 6×6, offering a glimpse of future innovation, waits in anticipation for those who seek not just adventure but a machine that embodies the spirit of refinement and mastery over any terrain.

Through a landmark collaboration with ARTPARK (IISc), A-THON has established itself as a trusted leader in all-terrain mobility and integrated robotics, pioneering the development of the world's first ADBHUTBOT. This tactical collaboration combines world-class research with precision engineering to drive advancements in autonomous systems, tethered drone technology, and robotics engineered for extreme terrain navigation, defence, precision farming, and weather and climate resilience. Designed as a multi-functional utility with multiple attachment capabilities, A-THON's solutions offer unmatched adaptability and resilience to meet diverse operational needs, including disaster management and national security. Together, A-THON and ARTPARK (IISc) embody a shared commitment to reliable innovation—empowering India with scalable technology to ensure operational success across the toughest terrains and environmental conditions. This alliance represents a forward-thinking vision of sustainable, intelligent mobility, inspiring trust in a future shaped by cutting-edge advancements designed for real-world impact.

For those who receive an invitation, this marks a rare opportunity to embrace something truly extraordinary. With only a limited number of ASHVA models available, A-THON ALLTERRAIN offers a legacy of excellence to those chosen to carry it forward. At VROOM's 11th Edition Drag Meet, ASHVA will be waiting—not for everyone, but for the select few who understand that true off-road versatility is reserved for those who seek distinction, crafted with intention and elegance.

Contact

Email: info@A-Thonallterrain.com

Web: www.a-thonallterrain.com

