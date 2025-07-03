Aadhaar-based transactions jump 7.8 per cent in June to cross 229 crore mark

New Delhi, July 3 Aadhaar number holders carried out 229.33 crore authentication transactions in June 2025, which is more than the previous month this year as well as the same month of the previous financial year, reflecting the extensive usage and utility of Aadhaar, and the growth of digital economy in the country, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

With this, the cumulative number of such transactions has gone past 15,452 crore since the inception of Aadhaar. The June 2025 authentication transactions are nearly 7.8 per cent more than such transactions recorded in June 2024, the statement issued by the Ministry of IT & Electronics said.

The growing transactions show how Aadhaar-based authentication has been playing the role of a facilitator for effective welfare delivery, and voluntarily availing various services offered by service providers. It is a catalyst for ease of living for millions of people, the statement said.

The AI/ML-based Aadhaar Face Authentication solutions were developed in-house by UIDAI and have witnessed consistent growth. In June 2025, a record number of 15.87 crore face authentication transactions were recorded, as against 4.61 crore such transactions in the corresponding month last year.

So far, almost 175 crore face authentication transactions have been executed, which indicates the growing adoption of this authentication modality, and how it is benefiting Aadhaar number holders, the statement said.

This AI-based face authentication modality works on both Android and iOS platforms. It enables users to verify their identity with just a face scan, ensuring convenience while upholding stringent security standards.

More than 100 entities, both in government ministries and departments, financial institutions, oil marketing companies, telecom service providers, among others, are using face authentication for the smooth delivery of benefits and services.

Similarly, in June, over 39.47 crore e-KYC transactions were carried out. Aadhaar e-KYC service continues to play a key role in improving customer experience and aiding ease of doing business in sectors including banking and non-banking financial services, the statement added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor